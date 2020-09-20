Garcelle Beauvais Thinks Kris Jenner ‘Fits The Bill’ Amid Speculation She’s Joining ‘RHOBH’

Garcelle Beauvais admitted that ‘anything is possible’ when she discussed the big cast changes in the upcoming season of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’, including the rumor that Kris Jenner could join the series.

Garcelle Beauvais, 53, thinks it’s very possible that Kris Jenner, 64, could join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the Bravo reality series she joined this year, in the future because she “fits the bill.” The actress commented on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in the midst of rumors that she could be added to the cast after it was announced her own Bravo family series is ending in 2021. “I think she fits the bill… Anything is possible… I never thought I’d do reality, so anything is possible,” Garcelle told Extra about Kris joining RHOBH.

The beauty also commented on some other recent changes that the Housewives franchise has seen in the past few weeks, including Denise Richards‘ exit from RHOBH after two seasons and NeNe Leakes‘ exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. “I do wonder about that… I just feel like new energy is needed,” she said about who will replace Denise. “You know, personally, if I had anything to do with it.”

As far as NeNe goes, Garcelle admitted she was “surprised” to hear the news of her departure. “I was surprised to hear that news because, you know, I thought she was going to go back. She’s a huge part of that franchise,” she told the outlet. “But I also think… Maybe this will give her opportunities to do other things. Maybe she’ll come over to the B-H. I just think change is always good. Sometimes it’s scary, but I feel like, you know, it’s evolution.”

When it comes to Garcelle’s own return to RHOBH in the upcoming season, she revealed it’s up to the network. “I had a good time… other times were harder… but you know, it’s up to Bravo… I had a good time we’ll see what happens,” she said.

In the meantime, Garcelle added a new gig to her career when it was announced that she’ll be joining The Real as a co-host in the talk show’s upcoming season. “I was sitting in my kitchen, and… ‘Extra’… came on saying that Tamera [Mowry] was leaving… and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s interesting,’ and I kept on going about my day. I didn’t even think about it,” she explained in the interview. “A friend of mine, a couple of days later, said, ‘Hey, are you gonna throw your hat in the ring for ‘The Real?” It was like a slow realization of, like, ‘Are you kidding me? Absolutely…’ So it was a perfect fit. I’m so happy.”