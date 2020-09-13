‘RHOBH’ Cast’s True Feelings On Denise Richards’ Exit Revealed After ‘Frustrating’ Season

Denise Richards is done with ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ after just 2 seasons & a source is revealing what the other ladies think of her exit EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.

Denise Richards, 49, isn’t returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — and the news wasn’t a surprise for the other ladies. “Nobody was surprised really Denise didn’t want to return. Most of them didn’t think they’d ever see her again after filming the season,” a source spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They felt she skipped a lot of things and grew frustrated with her,” the insider also told us. News of Denise’s departure was confirmed via her rep to our sister site Variety on Sept. 9.

The Wild Things star had a dramatic run on the series, as her rumored affair with Brandi Glanville, 47, took center stage in season 10. “In December, Denise stopped shooting with the group,” a screen read on the season premiere back in April as dramatic music played. Lisa Rinna, 57, later said in a confessional, “We sign up to show our real lives — you can’t hide anything” — suggesting that Denise wasn’t being completely truthful. Later, Lisa said that “Denise has a secret,” and that “the truth always comes out…no matter how hard” her co-star would try to hide it.

Despite Brandi’s claims about the alleged affair, Denise denied that she and her husband Aaron Phypers have an open marriage via Instagram to a fan. “100% monogamous to my husband,” The Bold & The Beautiful actress wrote in a follow-up comment. Brandi later claimed that Denise sent her a cease-and-desist letter, also on social media. “She sent me a cease-and-desist I will not talk about her,” Brandi wrote at the time. On the show, Lisa point blank asked Denise about the letter. “Who told you that?” Denise defensively responded, as Lisa then said, “Oof — you’re so angry.”

Amidst the drama, the cast — which also included Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, and newcomer Garcelle Beauvais — kept in touch with Denise via a group text. “[The ladies] would talk on a group text about things when they needed to, but that was it. Nobody but Garcelle and Dorit here and there were actually having conversations with her that weren’t necessary,” the source also revealed.