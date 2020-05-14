Denise Richards Reveals A Major Friendship Will ‘Change’ On ‘RHOBH’: ‘A Lot Of Tears’ Are Coming

Denise Richards dished on her ’20 year’ friendship with this co-star, and admitted things aren’t the same amidst intense drama on season 10 of ‘RHOBH’!

Denise Richards, 49, is talking about her relationship with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Lisa Rinna, 56! Answering a fan question about where things “stand” with the ladies, Denise revealed, “There’s definitely been a change in our friendship” on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “And, people will see that as the show plays out. We’ve been friends for over 20 years and we never know what’s going to happen in life. People will keep watching and see how it plays out,” the Bold and the Beautiful continued added on Wednesday, May 13. She went on to note that there are “a lot of tears” this season, which appears to be the most dramatic and emotional yet.

Fans have been at the edge of their seats after an intense scene between the pair made it into the season 10 trailer for RHOBH last month. In a teary eyed confrontation, Denise says “don’t try and destroy my family” to Lisa. “What if she’s manipulating me?” Lisa then wonders to OG Kyle Richards, before getting to another showdown with Denise! “You sent a cease and desist?” Lisa poignantly asks an angry-looking Denise. “Who told you that?” Denise responded after a dramatic silence, prompting Lisa to retort, “Oof — you’re so angry.” Brandi Glanville, 47, previously accused Denise of sending her a cease and desist letter amidst rumors of the pairs’ hook-up, and we can’t wait to see this play out on camera.

Denise has been front and center since season 10 premiered, following months of salacious headlines involving Brandi. “Yeah, we made out, we hooked up,” the Drinking & Tweeting author brazenly confirmed via an Instagram live interview with BP Major on April 16, going on to tease it happened more than once. “Which one? Which time?” she responded when BP asked if any of the alleged encounters took place indoors or outdoors.

Denise, of course, is happily married to Aaron Phypers — and has also clarified that she does and Aaron are completely monogamous. “We actually don’t have an open marriage,” the Illinois native posted on Instagram Feb. 16, responding to a fan comment. “Absolutely not. 100% monogamous to my husband,” she replied on the same chain when another follower shared they had “heard” she had an open relationship. The drama apparently got to the Wild Things actress, who stopped filming with the RHOBH ladies in December following the cast trip to Rome where she was confronted about the Brandi rumors.