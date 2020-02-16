Denise Richards Finally Reveals Whether She Has An Open Marriage Amid Brandi Glanville Affair Rumor

Rumors have been swirling that Denise Richards and husband Aaron Phypers have an open marriage — and she finally set the record straight!

Denise Richards, 49, is clearing the air about her marriage to Aaron Phypers, 47! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star finally confirmed whether or not the pair have an open marriage in a series of Instagram comments posted on Sunday, Feb. 16. “We actually don’t have an open marriage,” Denise shared, answering a chain that began with a fan asking if handsome Aaron has a brother. When the fan responded saying that they had “read somewhere” that they did have an open marriage, Denise once again responded, writing “absolutely not. 100% monogamous to my husband.”

The conversation started on a series of photos that she shared of herself at Aaron’s Malibu-based healing center, Q360 Club. “Hubby shooting something really cool at his center @q360club so happy for him🙏🏻 he helps so many people and is the most selfless & giving person I’ve ever met. ❤️@aaronwilliamcameron,” she captioned a goofy selfie. The second photo showed a camera man on-site at the facility, and the third showed Aaron — who also has an acting background — hard at work on a patient!

Reports that Denise and Aaron began after rumors swirled that she had hooked up with her fellow RHOBH cast mate Brandi Glanville, 47. While neither has publicly confirmed or denied this happened — likely as it will play out as a storyline for the upcoming season — Brandi has hinted that something did go down. “Their is a huge difference between hooking up with someone a couple of times and having a romantic relationship with someone,” she tweeted on Jan. 14. Days before, she also tweeted a photo of herself in a mediative state writing “When you want to respond but are not “allowed” to…” The reports began just as Denise was also spotted without her wedding ring.

Aaron — who previously dated Young & The Restless star Tracey Bregman and was also married to Nicolette Sheridan — and Denise tied the knot on Sept. 8, 2018 in Malibu. The RHOBH cast were all in attendance at the intimate affair, and Denise stunned in a gorgeous high-low cut wedding dress. The pair are seemingly more in love than ever based on their latest social media posts, including a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute shared by Aaron. “Happy valentines to my Beautiful wife . Love you baby @deniserichards,” he posted.