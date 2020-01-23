Camille Grammer Goes Off On Brandi Glanville For ‘Making Up’ Denise Richards Hookup Story

Camille Grammer tripled down on her assertions that Brandi Glanville was fabricating the rumors surrounding her and Denise Richards, calling the ‘Real Housewives’ star ‘full of it.’

Camille Grammer, 51, isn’t backing down. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to social media to air her frustrations over the drama surrounding Brandi Glanville, 47, and Denise Richards, 48. The pair are still embroiled in rumors that they hooked up and Camille is pretty tired of the entire fiasco. “Brandi is making up a hurtful, fake, and destructive story for a chance to get back on #RHOBH full time,” she shared in a since deleted tweet. “I’m bored with these contrived, fake stories. Boring,” she said, before adding, “To her fans.. she is full of it.”

This isn’t the first time that Camille has spoken out. On Jan. 7, Camille broke her silence about the gossip surrounding Denise and Brandi allegedly hooking up after someone else posted a story related to it. “It’s not true. Someone is desperate for a diamond,” Camille tweeted in response about the apparent situation, clearly shading Brandi as Denise already has one of those going into season 10. When a fan inquired as to whether she thought the controversy would arise in the forthcoming season, Camille scathingly responded, “It may come up… a desperate person looking to start drama to get back in the show full time. Some people will lie about anything SMH.”

And she kept going! Camille asserted the story simply, “isn’t true. It may play out this season.. I don’t know?,” the OG cast member said. “She didn’t do anything with BG.” But this is just one part of a whole season full of drama. The entire situation remains fairly unclear and a lot of details are likely still being hidden to pique interest in the 10th season. Between Brandi and Denise’s rumored hookup, Denise not getting along with her co-stars, Brandi insinuating that Denise has an open marriage, there is a lot to digest in this smorgasbord of rumors and allegations.

Besides Camille, even more cast members have come forward to confirm that fans only know part of the story. Teddi Mellencamp even shared that what RHOBH fans are seeing play out on social media “is only a very small portion of what is going on.” Time will tell if devoted audiences will see the drama play out when season 10 returns.