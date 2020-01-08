Camille Grammer Squashes Denise & Richards & Brandi Glanville Hookup Rumor

Camille Grammer claims the rumors about her ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ costars Denise Richards & Brandi Glanville hooking up are simply ‘not true’.

Don’t believe the hype… at least if you’re Camille Grammer. The 51-year-old spoke out on January 7 about the gossip surrounding Denise Richards, 48, and Brandi Glanville, 47, allegedly hooking up after someone else posted a story related to it. “It’s not true. Someone is desperate for a diamond,” she tweeted in response about the apparent situation, clearly shading Brandi as Denise already has one of those going into season 10. “You’re saying this doesn’t come up this season?,” someone then wrote. “It may come up… a desperate person looking to start drama to get back in the show full time. Some people will lie about anything SMH.” Brandi hasn’t been full time on the popular Bravo series since the show’s 5th season ended in 2015 but has appeared in a guest and friend role over the past couple of years.

Camille doubled down on her beliefs in the same Twitter chain when another follower asked her if the story about Denise & Brandi’s alleged encounter was valid. “The story isn’t true. It may play out this season.. I don’t know?,” the OG cast member said. “She didn’t do anything with BG.” She then shaded the full-time cast members, writing “I would like to see the diamond holders actually carry a season instead of guests or friends.” Fans of hers agreed in droves about her latter sentiment, with one saying, “Love you! At least someone here knows how to tell the truth about #RHOBH.”

The drama between Denise and Brandi remains unclear at the moment but the Wild Things star did manage to share a cryptic message on January 3 amid all the rumors swirling about their relationships. “We wanted to be adults so bad,” the posted image read. “Now look at us. Just f—–g look,” it continued, as she added the caption “#mood” and a heart emoji.

The feud has driven a wedge between Denise and some of the cast, as she’s “been in touch with some of the ladies” while not speaking with the others, according an EXCLUSIVE HollywoodLife source. One of the Housewives that Denise has reached out to is newcomer Garvelle Beauvais, 53. Denise “appreciates [Garcelle] defending her” during this Brandi-battle, according to the insider.