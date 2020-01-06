Denise Richards Not Speaking To Some Of Her ‘RHOBH’ Costars Amid Explosive Brandi Glanville Feud

The new season of ‘RHOBH’ hasn’t aired yet, and there’s already major drama with Denise Richards. We’ve learned that her blowup with Brandi Glanville has her on the outs with some of her castmates.

Ahead of the Season 10 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and it’s all turned to chaos and fury. With some fearing Denise Richards, 48, is going to quit the show following her recent clash with Brandi Glanville, 47, the case of RHOBH “is completely broken up and divided” over this drama, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The feud has driven a wedge between Denise and some of the cast, as she’s “been in touch with some of the ladies” while not speaking with the others, according to the source. One of the Housewives that Denise has reached out to is newcomer Garvelle Beauvais, 53. Denise “appreciates [Garcelle] defending her” during this Brandi-battle.

Brandi and Denise got into a fight over allegations that Denise said a ton of unkind things about the ladies. “The ladies are still filming the current season and just want her to be honest and truthful about the things she’s said as they were so hurt,” the source tells HollywoodLife. “This caused a huge rift in the cast. The only one who jumped to her defense was Garcelle.”

While the exact details of the drama aren’t entirely known (probably saved for when RHOBH returns to our screens), Brandi gave fans a preview at the end of last month. “I just got ‘Denised,’” Brandi tweeted on Dec. 29. Brandi, an RHOBH OG who has a recurring role in season 10, followed that announcement with another tweet. “Seriously bitch???? You wanna play.” She then followed that with a third tweet: “1-blackmail is illegal…2-I have no skeletons in my closet (they’re all on the internet)…3-slut shaming is soooooo last year.”

Funny enough, it was Brandi who called Denise early in the season to warn her that Kyle Richards said Denise was going to be the person everyone picked on this season in Lisa Vanderpump’s absence. It seems that Brandi’s attempt to play peacemaker failed, and this might be Denise’s last season. “A lot of the RHOBH cast feel that Denise will be done with the show and won’t even show up to the reunion,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about Denise’s future with the show.

Denise has “no interest” in being around her RHOBH castmates, per the insider, and “hasn’t filmed in a group setting.” Tensions seemed to boil over in mid-December when Lisa Rinna, 56, called out Denise for skipping the RHOBH finale party at Dori Kemsley’s house. “They know she’s busy, but they feel they are too, and if she wants to act, she shouldn’t have done the show for another season.”