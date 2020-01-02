‘RHOBH’ Cast Fears Denise Richards Will Quit After ‘Fight’ With Brandi Glanville

There’s a reason the ‘RHOBH’ cast believes Denise Richards is ‘done with the show.’ On Denise’s end, there were two main issues that changed her attitude towards the show, according to a source close to production.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is sensing a change of heart from Denise Richards, 48, ahead of the Season 10 premiere. “A lot of the ‘RHOBH’ cast feel that Denise will be done with the show and won’t even show up to the reunion,” a source close to the Bravo show’s production EXCLUSIVELY tells Hollywoodlife. “They feel she has no interest in being around them anymore, as she hasn’t filmed in a group setting in ages after saying she’d show up and not.”

This supposed flakiness has “frustrated and angered” Denise’s co-stars “further,” our source explains. Because of it, “They feel this indicates she’s not going to participate in things and return.” Hopping under Denise’s Instagram post on Dec. 17, Lisa Rinna, 56, had even called out the actress for skipping the RHOBH finale party at Dorit Kemsley’s house. “They know she’s busy, but they feel they are too and if she wants to act, she shouldn’t have done the show for another season,” our source adds. While filming for Season 10 was underway, Denise was also filming scenes for her new role in the soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful.

Regardless of the cast’s opinions, “Denise hasn’t made up her mind about anything quite yet,” our source clarifies. After all, “she loved doing the show,” our insider says — that is, “until the fight with Brandi [Glanville] and Rinna being so hard on her.” In addition to having Lisa R. interrogate her whereabouts on Instagram, fans assumed Brandi was directly shading Denise on Twitter on Dec. 29! “I just got ‘Denised’,” Brandi, who reportedly has a recurring role in Season 10, mysteriously tweeted amid the holidays. She followed that announcement with another tweet — “Seriously bitch???? You wanna play-” before diving into her grievances.

I just got “Denised” — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 29, 2019

1-blackmail is illegal

2-I have no skeletons in my closet (they’re all on the internet)

3-slut shaming is soooooo last year — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 30, 2019

“1-blackmail is illegal…2-I have no skeletons in my closet (they’re all on the internet)…3-slut shaming is soooooo last year,” Brandi concluded in her online rant on Dec. 29. Ironically, it was Brandi who gave Denise the heads-up that she wouldn’t be so popular with the cast in her second season, according to a production source who EXCLUSIVELY spoke with HollywoodLife in December.

“Brandi called Denise early in the season because Kyle [Richards] had told Brandi that Denise was going to be the one person that the other ladies picked on this season in Lisa Vanderpump‘s absence,” the production source told us. However, Denise was wary — she “felt Brandi was just brought back to cause drama the entire last month of shooting and that she was set-up to get into heated fights with her and Camille Grammer,” that source revealed.