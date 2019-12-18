Lisa Rinna Shades ‘RHOBH’ Co-Star Denise Richards After She Skips Filming Season 10 Finale

Lisa Rinna seemingly shaded her ‘RHOBH’ co-star, Denise Richards on Instagram, pointing out that she ‘never showed up’ for filming the season 10 finale. But even Lisa’s co-stars had some words for her.

Could fans see a new feud in the future? Lisa Rinna appeared to shade her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Denise Richards for missing the filming of the season 10 finale with two comments she left on a gruesome image of Denise’s post-hernia surgery body she posted to Instagram on Dec. 17. “This was a couple months ago & turned out to be a good lesson for me to always listen to my body,” Denise began the caption to her post. She went on to formally thank the physicians who helped her through that difficult period of her life and gave a warm shoutout to her amazing husband, Aaron Phypers, too. But Lisa used it as an opportunity to call Denise out.

Through the slew of comments sending Denise well wishes, Lisa sent her own remarks that came with a tinge of shade. “Denise are you ok? You never showed up to Dorit’s Sat night we were all so worried about you. What happened?!” she began her comment, but there was more. Lisa went on to say, “You said you were coming, you were meeting Garcell [Beauvais], We never heard from you. What happened?” Only moments later, Lisa doubled down on her inquiries, asking Denise in the comment section of her emotional post, “Is everything ok? Is everyone ok?” But some of her co-stars were not wholly impressed with Lisa’s line of questioning.

One such RHOBH star was Camille Meyer, who took to Twitter with a scathing message directed at Lisa. “Denise did not quit # rhobh and Rinna you throw your friend under a bus,” Camille began her tweet. “How about calling her to see how she’s Doing and stop tweeting about it.” The entire confrontation is only adding fuel to the fire of drama happening in the next season even that a cast member might not return!

Denise did not quit #rhobh and Rinna you throw your friend under a bus. How about calling her to see how she’s Doing and stop tweeting about it. — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) December 18, 2019

Denise, meanwhile, has been having her own struggles on the show. She even begged to be excused from the cast trip to Rome, amid drama with her co-stars. Denise hadn’t particularly been jiving with her cast members during the season and subsequently didn’t want to spend even more time with them. With Camille, Lisa and Denise wrapped up in this latest drama, it’s definitely not the last time fans will hear about this story.