‘RHOBH’: Denise Richards Begged To Skip Cast Trip To Rome Amid Drama With Co-Stars

Denise Richards was not a happy camper when it came to tagging along on the ‘RHOBH’ cast trip to Rome.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans who follow the Bravo reality stars on social media likely noticed the stunning ladies flooding their Instagram with photos from the cast trip to Rome in November. But Denise Richards was one who skipped out on sharing special moments from the Italian getaway and a source close to production EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife why this may have been. “Denise Richards really did not want to go to Rome at all after struggling to jive with the cast this season,” the insider explained.

“Denise had multiple conversations where she pleaded with producers to stay behind, but they really wanted her there and it’s her job, so she went,” the pal continued. “She doesn’t seem to be enjoying doing the show as much this season and nobody would be surprised if it were to be her last. She wants to be doing acting more and Housewives has opened other opportunities for her. She’s really not about the drama and seems to be disconnected from it at times. A lot of the cast is frustrated with her lack of participation still this season.”

Meanwhile, Denise’s fellow cast members appeared to be living it up in Rome and posting several sexy snapshots to their Instagram including — Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, and newcomers Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke. But as we reported earlier, with Denise’s busy schedule, her absence from filming some RHOBH events has the rest of her co-stars upset and she’s drifting apart from them as season 10 continues to film. “Denise Richards has been having a lot of issues getting along with the group so far this season and it’s causing a lot of drama amongst the cast,” a production insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY before adding, “She’s definitely not as close to a lot of the ladies as she was last season and her friendships with them are not what they once were.”