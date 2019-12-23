Brandi Glanville Warned Denise Richards She’d Be ‘Picked On’ By ‘RHOBH’ Costars This Season 

Denise Richards is apparently feuding with her ‘RHOBH’ costars, specifically Lisa Rinna, who continues to call her out on social media. HollywoodLife has learned that Brandi Glanville phoned Denise to warn her that she was season 10’s target!

Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills can’t come soon enough! The cast is currently filming the upcoming season and tensions are running high, especially between Denise Richards and Lisa Rinna. As their rift rages on, HollywoodLife has learned that Brandi Glanville has been involved behind the scenes. Fans of the show will know that former full-timers, Brandi, along with Camille Grammer, are both set to have recurring roles on season 10.

“Brandi called Denise early in the season because Kyle [Richards] had told Brandi that Denise was going to be the one person that the other ladies picked on this season in Lisa Vanderpump‘s absence,” a production source told HollywoodLife, exclusively. “Kyle said that everything that the audience liked about Denise last season is what the ladies would use against her this season,” the insider said, noting that Brandi was genuine when she reached out to Denise.

“Brandi came to Denise because they met through a mutual friend during season 9. Brandi really empathized with Denise and everything that she went through in her past, so she called to warn her about her conversation with Kyle,” the insider explained. Despite Brandi’s warning, Denise still has reservations about her intentions.

“Brandi had been contacting several of the women because she wanted back on the show. Denise felt Brandi was just brought back to cause drama the entire last month of shooting and that she was set-up to get into heated fights with her and Camille Grammer,” the show source continued.

As rumors have been swirling about Denise’s drama with her costars, Lisa Rinna has been fueling buzz. Earlier this month, she called out Denise for skipping an event at Dorit Kemsley’s house in a comment on Instagram.

“Denise are you ok? You never showed up to Dorit’s Sat night we were all so worried about you. What happened?!” Lisa commented on a post Denise shared on December 17, about a recent health scare. “You said you were coming, you were meeting Garcelle [Beauvais], We never heard from you. What happened?” In a second comment, Lisa wrote, “Is everything ok? Is everyone ok?”

While Denise has yet to publicly respond, Camille chimed in and slammed Lisa in her defense.

“Denise did not quit #rhobh and Rinna you throw your friend under a bus,” Camille tweeted on Wednesday, December 18. “How about calling her to see how she’s Doing and stop tweeting about it.”

Lisa hit back, “I did reach out to her privately. Thank you for your concern, Camille.” And, that’s when Brandi put in her two cents and took a shot at Camille, calling her a hypocrite for participating in the online drama.

“Ive been asked not to get involved and i won’t but I have sooooo many things to say about A certain someone tweeting at certain other person to get off Twitter… R U serious !!!!!” Brandi tweeted on Thursday, December 19, adding, “Pot call kettle.”