Denise Richards Feels ‘Uncomfortable’ After Brandi Glanville Claims She Has An Open Marriage

Rumors have been swirling that Denise Richards is at the center of some major drama on the upcoming season of ‘RHOBH’, and Brandi Glanville hints that she’s very involved.

Denise Richards, 48, has been feeling really uncomfortable over Brandi Glanville’s, 47, recent claim that they hooked up, despite the fact that Denise is married to Aaron Phypers, 47, according to a source close to RHOBH. “Denise was stunned to hear that Brandi was saying they hooked up and she has an open marriage,” our source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Brandi has also seemingly expressed her own frustrations on Instagram, saying things like it’s tough to keep quiet and there’s a difference between hooking up and a romantic relationship, among other things (see tweets below) — but, we’re now being told that Denise may feel quite differently about the rumors. “Brandi has been telling everyone that Denise and Aaron have an open marriage, and Denise is adamant that a hookup never happened. All of this has actually sparked the end of Denise and Brandi’s friendship,” our source added.

As fans may recall, Brandi and Denise sat down together during Season 9 of RHOBH, and shared some laughs over dinner as they chatted about their ex-husbands and past relationships. Brandi will be seen on the show again during Season 10, but she’ll reportedly only be coming back as a “friend” of the housewives, while Denise will be back full-time. Even so, because of the ongoing drama between Brandi and Denise, Denise has been absent from several recent cast gatherings, as evidenced by recent Instagram pics posted by various cast members. “Brandi is trying to paint Denise to be a liar and that’s something she’s not. Some of the RHOBH cast has been listening to Brandi, but a lot of them don’t know who to believe,” our source continued. “It’s shaping up to be a huge storyline for the upcoming season, as it’s caused major fighting between the women and a lot of name calling amongst the cast has occurred.”

When you want to respond but are not “allowed” to… pic.twitter.com/PKl5cgMWYx — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) January 9, 2020

Their is a huge difference between hooking up with someone a couple of times and having a romantic relationship with someone — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) January 14, 2020

Although Denise has been spotted recently without her wedding ring on, another source insists that this has nothing to do with the reported drama. But that doesn’t mean that any of this is making Denise feel good either, as our insider has revealed. “Denise and Aaron are in a very happy, healthy marriage and Denise has never been happier in a relationship,” our source said. “The whole situation has made Denise feel very uncomfortable.” HollywoodLife reached out to Bravo, as well as Brandi and Denise’s reps for comment on this story, but we have yet to receive a response.