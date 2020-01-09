Denise Richards, 48, Pictured Without Her Wedding Ring Amid Brandi Glanville Hookup Rumors

Denise Richards seemed to add fuel to the rumors there is trouble in her marriage following a report that she hooked up with Brandi Glanville. The ‘RHOBH’ star ditched her wedding ring on a red carpet.

While the rumors persist that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards and former cast mate Brandi Glanville, 47, had a months-long hook-up in 2019, the 48-year-old actress has been photographed without her wedding ring. Denise attended an event at Hotel VP Plaza España Design in Madrid, Spain on Jan. 8, and her diamond wedding band from husband Aaron Phypers was noticeably absent from her ring finger. The couple has been married for just over two years, tying the knot in Sept. of 2018. She looked gorgeous in a black top with lace side cut-outs and tight black pants. She accessorized with several necklaces and earrings, but her wedding ring was nowhere in sight.

Her missing wedding band comes on the heels of a report that Denise and Brandi began hooking up in early 2019 and the affair lasted until that summer. The Daily Mail‘s bombshell story on Jan. 8 reported that, “Denise claimed to Brandi that she was in an open marriage, but she wasn’t and this has hurt Denise’s husband Aaron very much,” adding that ‘Brandi is upset that Denise lied to her.” Another source told the publication, “‘I feel really sorry for Aaron as he is a good guy and Denise is crazy for thinking she could have an affair while filming a reality show and get away with it.”

Cast member Camille Grammer, 51, has shot down the rumor that Denise and Brandi hooked up. “It’s not true. Someone is desperate for a diamond,” she tweeted on Jan. 8, shading Brandi as Denise already has hers as a full-time cast member. “You’re saying this doesn’t come up this season?” a fan asked. “It may come up…a desperate person looking to start drama to get back in the show full-time. Some people will lie about anything SMH,” Camille responded.

According to the Mail, it definitely will come up this season and the confrontation with Denise’s cast members was all filmed for season 10. The ladies took a cast trip to Rome in late November at that’s where the alleged throw-down happened. “They confronted Denise about the alleged nasty things she’d been saying about them,” the insider told the publication. “Denise attempted to brush it off and act innocent, but then the women dropped a bombshell. They then confronted Denise about her affair with Brandi. The best thing was this was all done on camera and the show’s fans will get to see it all go down,” the site reported. Denise’s publicist told the Daily Mail that their story was untrue.

Another insider told the DM that Denise has basically walked away from RHOBH since the showdown, skipping major commitments and not filming with the rest of the cast. She allegedly blew off a big cast party at Dorit Kemsley and husband PK‘s new home just before the holidays and was a no-show at Teddi Mellencamp‘s baby shower, according to the publication.