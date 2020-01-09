Brandi Glanville Seemingly Reacts To Denise Richards Affair Rumors With Cryptic IG Post

Brandi Glanville clapped back with another cryptic message potentially alluding to her ‘affair’ scandal with Denise Richards. What is it, exactly, that she’s ‘not allowed’ to talk about?

The plot thickens! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are convinced that Brandi Glanville, 47, was referencing her ongoing feud with Denise Richards when she posted a snarky message to Instagram on January 9. “When you want to respond but are not ‘allowed” to…,’ Brandi cryptically captioned the shot of herself laughing and looking zen on Watch What Happens Live. Brandi and Denise, 48, have been feuding for weeks, though it’s unclear what the drama is actually about — besides the rumor that they engaged in a months-long affair last year. Fans speculate that Bravo may be saving the juicy details about the hookup for television, and it seems that Brandi’s confirming that by saying that she’s being forced to stay quiet about… something!

Brandi’s post comes two days after the ladies’ RHOBH co-star, Camille Grammer, shot down rumors that the two had hooked up. “It’s not true. Someone is desperate for a diamond,” she tweeted to a fan, clearly referencing Brandi, who hasn’t had one in years. She hinted that it could be a plot line on the next season, though: “It may come up… a desperate person looking to start drama to get back in the show full time. Some people will lie about anything SMH.” That’s a reference to Brandi again, who hasn’t been a full-time Real Housewife since 2015, after the show’s fifth season. The affair rumors began on January 8, with Daily Mail reporting that Denise allegedly told Brandi that she and husband Aaron Phypers were in an open marriage, but that apparently wasn’t the case.

Denise was allegedly confronted about the supposed “affair” during the RHOBH cast trip to Rome; her rep shot down that report. A source close to Denise told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, though, that the damage had been done — she’s no longer speaking to some of her co-stars. “The ladies are still filming the current season and just want her to be honest and truthful about the things she’s said as they were so hurt,” the source revealed. “This caused a huge rift in the cast. The only one who jumped to her defense was Garcelle [Beauvais].”

Brandi’s not the only one blasting out cryptic messages. Denise posted her own on January 3, that read, “We wanted to be adults so bad. Now look at us. Just f**king look.” She didn’t name any names but, come on.