‘RHOBH’s Denise Richards Posts Cryptic Message About Being ‘Adults’ Amid Drama With Brandi Glanville

Denise Richards seems to be entangled in drama with multiple cast members on ‘RHOBH’ — including Brandi Glanville, who called her out on Twitter!

We get the feeling Denise Richards, 48, didn’t quite know what she was stepping into on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills! The actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram on Friday, Jan. 3, and while she didn’t name any names, she seems to be throwing some subtle shade at her RHOBH co-stars. “We wanted to be adults so bad,” the posted image read. “Now look at us. Just f—–g look,” it continued, as she added the caption “#mood” and a heart emoji. Given the post was made amidst drama with Brandi Glanville, 47, we’re going to guess it’s a pretty safe bet that the post is a commentary about the current climate between the women.

While it’s unclear what, exactly, transpired between Denise and Brandi, the Drinking and Tweeting author made it pretty clear that there was some tension. “I just got ‘Denised,” Brandi tweeted on Sunday, Dec. 29, adding “Seriously b—h???? You wanna play.“ Fans immediately began reacting to the cryptic tweet, which Brandi followed up with two hours later. “Going into 2020 like…” she captioned a GIF of her from season 2 — but she didn’t stop there! “1-blackmail is illegal. 2-I have no skeletons in my closet (they’re all on the internet) 3-slut shaming is soooooo last year,” she also posted. Yikes!

Brandi is notorious for stirring the pot on Housewives and this upcoming season is likely no exception. “If you sign up for a reality show any & all skeletons you have in the closet WILL come out eventually you can’t have secrets & expect to keep them EVER !!! so it’s just best to be honest #own it,” she tweeted on Dec. 1, seemingly hinting that someone — perhaps Denise — has something to hide. “She’s faking it and she has some skeletons in the closet and guess what? They’re out. I brought ’em out,” she Brandi later spilled in an interview with E! News, alluding to one of her Housewives cast members, but not naming anyone. “I’m not a liar. Do I sometimes defend myself too much? Yes, but it’s a reaction. I love hard and I fight hard.”

Recently, longtime RHOBH cast member Lisa Rinna, 56, also seemed to shade Denise on Instagram. “You said you were coming, you were meeting Garcelle [Beauvais], We never heard from you. What happened ?” Lisa commented on a post of Denise’s. Later, it was revealed that the women were shooting the finale at Dorit Kemsley‘s on Dec. 17 — and Denise simply didn’t show up. Denise has previously denied that she would be shooting RHOBH less due to her busy acting career — which includes a full-time role on The Bold and the Beautiful — but her flakiness is definitely raising eyebrows.

As we’ve reported, there is a feeling amongst the cast that Denise may leave the show after her recent drama — particularly her argument with Brandi. “They feel she has no interest in being around them anymore, as she hasn’t filmed in a group setting in ages after saying she’d show up and not,” a source spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, but also added that “Denise hasn’t made up her mind about anything quite yet.”