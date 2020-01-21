‘RHOBH’: Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Brandi & Denise Rumors Are ‘A Very Small Portion’ Of What’s Going On

Teddi Mellencamp is waiting for the drama ‘to come out’ on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ as rumors involving Brand Glanville and Denise Richards swirl.

Teddi Mellencamp, 38, is keeping her cards close to her chest when it comes to the drama surrounding Denise Richards, 48, and Brandi Glanville, 47, on The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills. After rumors that include a feud, a hook-up, and supposed cheating spread amongst fans, Teddi shared as much as she could; and even teased what is to come. “I can’t really say anything, I wish it all would wait to come out on the show and organically happen,” Teddi shared with a group of reporters, including HollywoodLife. And there’s a lot more to the story than meets the eye, according to Teddi.

What fans are seeing play out on social media between the two RHOBH stars “is only a very small portion of what is going on,” Teddi confessed. “I mean the biggest thing for me is that I never want to spoil part of the show or the experience for anyone, so I don’t want to comment too much…I want to let it actually play out so people see what happens,” she revealed. Although the 10th season of RHOBH hasn’t even aired yet, the drama is truly palpable among its stars.

As fans know, Brandi and Denise got into a huge fight over allegations that Denise was saying a slew of unkind things about the ladies on the show while season 10 was filming, raising tensions between her and the cast. Although not all of the details are wholly known to the public — likely under lock and key until the show airs — Brandi offered fans of the series a preview at the end of last month. “I just got ‘Denised,’” she tweeted on Dec. 29. Brandi, an RHOBH original cast member, who has a recurring role in season 10, followed that announcement with another tweet. “Seriously b**ch???? You wanna play.” She then followed that with a third tweet: “1-blackmail is illegal…2-I have no skeletons in my closet (they’re all on the internet)…3-slut shaming is soooooo last year.”

On top of that, the rumor mill was running with fans wondering if Brandi and Denise also hooked up! Although some of their co-stars seemingly put those rumors to rest, Brandi has doubled down on her assertions, claiming that Denise and her husband Aaron Phypers, 47, have an open marriage. Brandi has even shared that she is willing to take a polygraph test to prove she is telling the truth. The 10th season hasn’t even started and, already, this show is full of drama! As Teddi noted, we may have to wait and see the whole story play out once season 10 airs.