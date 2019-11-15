Denise Richards Fears She’s ‘A Little Too Open’ About Her Sex Life With Husband Aaron Phypers

A bit too hot and heavy? Denise Richards candidly spoke about how feels she might reveal a little bit too much when it comes to the more intimate moments she shares with husband Aaron Phypers on ‘RHOBH.’

Denise Richards, 48, is so in love with her husband Aaron Phypers, 47, and she isn’t afraid to show it! But every once in a while, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star does feel apprehensive she might be revealing too much of her personal life. “Sometimes I’m a little too open,” the former Bond Girl shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. While Aaron and Denise are quite honest about the goings on of their private moments on RHOBH, she did admit that it is “a fun show,” watching the episodes back to see what she and Aaron say and do. Even when she’s not on the show, however, Denise has candidly talked about wanting to role play in the bedroom with her husband!

Of course, even when they weren’t filming the series or doing interviews, Aaron and Denise didn’t shy away from showing everyone how much they love each other. While attending a friend’s wedding on Nov. 9, Denise took to her Instagram account to share a sweet photo of the couple cozying up together for the celebration. In the snap, Denise looked radiant in what appeared to be a classic little black dress, while Aaron sported a gray shirt with a black blazer. “Wedding Vibes,” Denise captioned the pics, which also featured snapshots from the reception. “Celebrating a new marriage with dear friends Ginny & Tom.”

A wedding can obviously get these two in the mood to get a bit more close. But even when they’re not in an atmosphere of love, Denise and Aaron create little intimate moments to share with one another, regardless of where they are. The couple was spotted in Beverly Hills on Oct. 15, heading out on a casual dinner date at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, when they shared a sweet smooch! Before heading into the establishment for their dinner, Denise went in for a kiss, as Aaron — being the doting husband that he is — handed Denise her camouflage bag after he had carried it. How sweet!

This couple is, without a doubt, still basking in the honeymoon phase of their marriage. Aaron and Denise tied the knot on Sept. 8, 2018 in a romantic ceremony in Malibu, surrounded by close family and friends. The RHOBH star wore a beautiful high-low wedding dress with a sweetheart neckline for her small ceremony, while Aaron dressed down with a white dress shirt, gray pants and a pair of black formal shoes. The couple were literally surrounded by love with their family, friends and the cast and crew of RHOBH all in attendance! With a little over one year of marriage under the couple’s belt, they’re still showing that their love is just as strong as it was a year ago, and fans love to see it!