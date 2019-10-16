Denise Richards & Hubby Aaron Phypers Makeout While On Dinner Date — See PDA Pic

Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers looked cute and casual while on their way to dinner in Beverly Hills, where the couple shared a sweet smooch!

Denise Richards, 48, and Aaron Phypers, 47, can’t help but show off their love! The couple were spotted in Beverly Hills on Oct. 15, heading out on a casual dinner date at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. The duo kept it super casual, as both rocked a pair of jeans and casual T-shirts, with Denise sporting a black zip-up hoodie. Aaron, a consummate gentleman, even carried Denise’s camouflage bag for her. Before heading into the restaurant, Denise and her beau shared a kiss outside.

The casual dinner was likely a needed break for Denise and Aaron as they poise themselves for the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Denise joined the cast for its ninth season in 2018 and since then has definitely been a fixture on the franchise. The former Bond girl even got into an extremely heated confrontation with her costar, Camille Grammer where the women hurled F-bombs at one another. Yikes! But amid all the drama — yes, even PuppyGate — Denise has no regrets about joining the franchise. “I had a really great time with all the women and had a good experience. There are some things perhaps I wish I didn’t say but it’s all part of doing a reality show I suppose,” Denise told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on April 17. Throughout all the drama, though, Aaron has been right there by her side.

Aaron and Denise tied the knot on Sept. 8, 2018 in a romantic ceremony in Malibu. The RHOBH star wore a beautiful high-low wedding dress with a sweat heart neckline for her intimate nuptials. Prior to marrying Aaron, Denise was married to actor Charlie Sheen, 54, from 2002-2006. The pair have had a rather interesting relationship following their split, and often openly joke and share wild stories about their time together. Denise shares two daughters with Charlie Sam, 15, and Lola, 14. Aaron was also married prior to his relationship with Denise to Nicollette Sheridan, 55, from 2015-2018 — their divorce was actually finalized just one month before Denise and Aaron got hitched!

Now that the couple have celebrated one year of marital bliss, things seem like they’re still going strong. The pair are just smitten and love to show off their love. Fans can’t wait to see more!