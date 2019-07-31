Lisa Vanderpump Seemingly Accuses Kyle Richards Of Leaking ‘RHOBH’ Puppygate Story

The tables have turned. After Lisa Vanderpump battled rumors that she leaked the PuppyGate story, the Bravo star teased that Kyle Richards could’ve been the snitch because of her recent Instagram caption!

Sound familiar? An eagle-eyed fan spotted an interesting coincidence in Kyle Richards‘ post about an alpaca on July 31. “Perfect way to start of the week with this beautiful creature #fable thank you @littlehorseontheprairie we are in love ❤️ #alpaca,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 50, wrote under a photo of her daughter Portia Umansky, 11, with a miniature alpaca. Noticing Kyle’s use of the word “creature,” a fan tweeted, “Very @LisaVanderpump of you! 😜.”

In the April 2 episode of RHOBH, Lisa Rinna and Teddi Mellencamp were convinced that Lisa Vanderpump, 58, leaked PuppyGate information to Radar Online because they allegedly saw a very LVP-esque quote — “the poor creature” — written in the outlet’s report that thrust the dog drama into action in Season 9. (It’s called “Stabbed In The Back! Lisa ‘Extra Hurt’ By Longtime Friend Dorit [Kemsley] Over Abandoned Dog,” FYI). LVP found it funny that Kyle reused a word that was supposedly a trademark of the British, per her co-stars’ assumptions. The SUR owner tweeted on July 31, “Beautiful ‘ creature’ who says that lol? I thought it was an English term that’s what many told me….” On a side note, “the poor creature” can’t even be found in the PuppyGate report that’s currently online (although LVP has described her rescue dogs as “poor creatures” in the past).

Once again, LVP is attempting to clear her name! Kyle tried to confront LVP on rumors that the restaurateur leaked information about Dorit’s adoption-gone-wrong, as seen once again in the April 2 episode of RHOBH. Even though LVP swore on her children’s lives that she wasn’t the rumors’ source, Kyle remained doubtful, and so the Vanderpump Dogs owner declared that she’s “done” with their 12-year friendship.

Beautiful “ creature” who says that lol? I thought it was an English term that’s what many told me…. — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) July 30, 2019

A day before LVP pointed out Kyle’s interesting choice in words, she also claimed she “passed” two lie detector tests that proved her innocence in the PuppyGate drama. Part three of the RHOBH reunion had aired that night, and LVP was just defending herself after Kyle and Erika Jayne, 48, suggested that the British Bravo star took a “practice run” test before her second test was aired on the show.