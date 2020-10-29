Kanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian With Hologram Of Her Late Dad Robert Wishing Her Happy Birthday — Watch

Kanye West pulled out all the stops for Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday and presented her with a gift ‘from heaven’ that she’ll never forget.

Kanye West, 43, surprised wife Kim Kardashian with the ultimate gift in honor of her 40th birthday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Oct. 29 and shared a clip of the “special surprise” which revealed a “Hologram from Heaven”. The “I Love It” rapper created a 3-D illusion which featured Kim’s late father, Robert Kardashian, who had a birthday message for his daughter which YOU CAN SEE HERE.

“Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime,” Kim captioned the post. “A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over, filled with lots of tears and emotion. I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime.”

Robert was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in July 2003 and he passed away two months later at the age of 59 on September 30, 2003. His hologram sent Kim a touching message which began, “Happy birthday, Kimberly. Look at you, you’re 40 and all grown up. You look beautiful just like when you were a little girl. I watch over you and your sisters and your brother and the kids every day. Sometimes I drop hints that I’m around.”

The clip shared sweet memories between the father and daughter. “Remember when I would drive you to school in my tiny Mercedes every day and we’d listen to this song together? “Who Put The Bomp” by Barry Mann started playing as Robert started lip-syncing to the classic hit. “I am so proud of the woman that you’ve become Kimberly, and all that you’ve accomplished, all of your hard work and all the businesses you’ve built are incredible. The most impressive, is your commitment to become a lawyer and carry on my legacy. It’s a long and hard road, but it’s worth it. And I’m with you every step of the way.”

Meanwhile, the entrepreneur did some surprising of her own when she whisked her family and friends away on a trip to Tahiti to celebrate her milestone birthday. Kim posted several snapshots and videos to social media, revealing she that she had an amazing time with her family abroad as they “danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more.”

One person who was noticeably absent from the festivities was Kanye. However, the music mogul didn’t disappoint when he showed up on the last day of their trip with a full gospel choir! Jason White and The Sunday Service Choir performed an entire Sunday Service for Kim, the entire KarJenner family, and all her guests. And of course, they made sure to belt out the most beautiful rendition of “Happy Birthday” for the birthday girl.