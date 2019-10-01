Kim Kardashian ‘Misses’ Dad Robert ‘So Much’ On His Death Anniversary: His ‘Loss Can Never Be Filled’

It’s been 16 years since Kim Kardashian lost her beloved dad Robert. She misses him so much and wishes he could have seen what an amazing life she created for herself.

September 30 is always one of the hardest days of the year for the Kardashian siblings. It was on this day in 2003 that their dad Robert Kardashian Sr. passed away from esophageal cancer, only eight short weeks after being diagnosed. Kim Kardashian‘s life has come so far, as she was only 22 when he died. She’s now a married mother of four, a wildly successful businesswoman and one of the most famous people in the world…and she wishes her dad could have lived to see the woman she turned into.

“Kim is obviously sad today thinking back on her father’s passing but she is also very happy to have had him in her life in the first place. She has so many amazing memories of her father and she knows he would be proud of what she has made herself to be in life,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“And she also is taking today to feel blessed that she has an amazing family of her own and in Kanye, a man who is just as an amazing father to her kids as Robert was to her. It really makes her feel beyond happy that Kanye is instilling the same love for their kids as Robert bestowed on Kim and her sisters, our insider continues about Kim’s husband Kanye West.

“The passing of Robert feels like it was just yesterday for Kim. There’s not a day that goes by that he doesn’t cross her mind and she misses him just as much now as the day he died,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim sees so much of her father in herself and she strives to make him proud in everything she does. The void of his loss can never be filled, but she feels so blessed that he gave her amazing siblings who support each other no matter what.”

Kim shared a touching throwback photo of herself and older sister Kourtney, 40, as little girls kissing their dad’s cheeks. “Miss you dad. Can’t believe today would be 16 years since you went to heaven. ✨,” she captioned the pic. Younger sister Khloe, 35, wrote in the comments, “This is such a beautiful photo! I miss him every day!” Maybe that’s why the two were seen out wearing head to toe black in nearly identical outfits today.