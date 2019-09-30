This can’t be a coincidence. Kim and Khloe Kardashian wore nearly identical black sweatpants and black tops while out in about in L.A. looking like twins.

So which sister called which and said “Here’s what are we’re wearing today?” Because Kim and Khloe Kardashian beyond twinned out when photographed out in Woodland Hills, CA on Sept. 30. Apparently this is their uniform to go to get cryotherapy, as they matched tight black tops and sweatpants, pin-straight long hair and sneakers. The only thing that differed in their wardrobe selection was Khloe, 35, wore a black knit beanie on her head, even though it was in the 70’s outside.

Kim, 38, went with a sleeveless black top that hugged her chest and itty bitty waist. But she went for comfort over sexy in baggy, elastic waist black gym pants that hid her famous derriere. She wore a pair of black trainers on her feet and we’d guess that she had just come from working out at the gym if it wasn’t for her fully made-up and camera ready glam make up and perfectly straightened black hair.

Khloe wore actual black sweatpants with a tied waistband and she hiked the bottoms up slightly from her ankles to better show off her athletic trainers on her feet. The mother of one went with a long sleeved tight black top and accessorizes with a smaller grey Birkin bag and a pair of dark shades with tortoise shell rims. She also had a perfect manicure with her long red fingernails.

Kim is quite a jet setter as she and three of her kids were in Harlem, NY the night before for husband Kanye West‘s Jesus Is King album listening party. She carried daughter Chicago, 1, and held six-year-old North West,’s hand while son Saint, 3, trailed behind her. The mom of four rocked an oversized camouflage puffer jacket with a white top underneath and leather trousers for the occasion, and less than a day later was back home in LA in comfy sweats.