Happy 25th Birthday, Kendall Jenner: See The Model & Younger KarJenner Sis Through The Years

It’s Kendall Jenner’s 25th birthday! The stunning model has grown from a teenager to a dazzling young woman right before our eyes. On her milestone birthday, we’re looking back at the starlet through the years!

Happy birthday, Kendall Jenner! Today, November 3, the gorgeous young model celebrates a major milestone birthday. Kendall turns 25 today, which means that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been wowing her friends and family for a quarter of a century! For more than half of her life, Kendall has practically been a household name. On her special day, we’re taking a look back at the young star with her best photos through the years.

Before she was one of the most sought-after models of her generation, Kendall was simply Kim Kardashian, Kourtney, and Khloe‘s kid sister along with Kylie Jenner. Kendall was just about to become a teenager when she made her debut on the E! reality TV series and quickly skyrocketed to fame along with her family members. Over the years, fans watched Kendall grow up right before their eyes.

Throughout the series, viewers watched Kendall become a model, get into squabbles with her sisters, and celebrate major family moments along the way. Fans have absolutely loved watching Kendall blossom right before their eyes. But now, it’s so clear that she is ready to set off on her own path and open a brand new chapter.

After the beginning of 2021, KUWTK will come to an end, and each of the sisters will turn their attention to their own business ventures and careers. For Kendall, that means getting back to modeling for the biggest brands and walking some of the most famous runways in the world. Over the course of her young career, Kendall has strut her stuff on the catwalk for New York Fashion Week, Milan, Paris and more!

Whether it’s her personal life or her professional life, Kendall is truly finding so much success. It’s been so much fun to watch Kendall mature into the young woman she is today. The future is so bright for her and we cannot wait to see what she achieves next! To see more photos of Kendall through the years, check out the gallery above!