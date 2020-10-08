‘KUWTK’: Kendall Breaks Down In Tears As Kylie & Corey Ditch Her At A Gas Station After Wild Fight

Tensions were high between Kendall and Kylie Jenner on the Oct. 8 episode of ‘KUWTK’, and it led to things getting physical, which left Kendall in tears.

The whole KarJenner crew traveled to Palm Springs for a family bonding trip on the Oct. 8 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. However, while the trip helped repair Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship, it led to new troubles for Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Before going out for the night, the girls fought over an outfit that they both wanted to wear, but things got even more intense on the way home.

Kylie and Corey Gamble were heading back to Los Angeles after the night out, and Kendall thought she had gotten the OK to hop in their car for a ride back. However, when she asked a drunken Kylie if she could be dropped off at her house…Kylie said no. “Why would I drop you home, Kendall?” Kylie asked. “I’m not going to drive through the city to drop you home.”

The group stopped at a gas station so Kylie could go to the bathroom, which is when Kendall called Kourtney, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloe in tears. The women had no idea what was going on, and just heard screaming on the other end. “Corey, I’m not getting in a f***ing random car by myself!” Kendall yelled. Then, Kylie could be heard yelling, “Kendall! No one promised to take you home! Why would I drive you over the hill?!”

After that, Kendall accused Corey of saying “f*** you” to her, and the fight became inaudible from there. Finally, the ladies were concerned enough to find Kendall to see what was really going on. They were able to find her, and Kendall was sobbing when she got into the car.

“They just left you here?!” Kris asked, to which Kendall retorted, “Yes, mom!” In a confessional, she added, “I don’t think I ever would’ve thought either of them were capable of taking it to that level with me, especially because I was just kind of chillin’ and asked a simple question. I didn’t see it ever getting to that point. I already know Kylie is going to downplay the situation and make it seem like she did nothing wrong.”

Back in the car, Kendall told her side of the story to her mom and sisters. “I was like, should I give him my address? She goes, no, I’m not dropping you home, what do you think this is? Corey’s like, stop the car, let’s get Kendall another car. I’m like….no, why would I drive all the way back by myself?!”

At that point, Khloe jumped in, and agreed. “That’s not his place to dictate that!” she said. Kendall continued, “That’s what I said! I said, Corey, shut up. You’re not even trying to be helpful. Then Corey, on everything, said, ‘F*** you.’ And I said, ‘F*** you!’ And that’s when I got hysterical. [Kylie] said, ‘He didn’t say f*** you,’ and I said, ‘I’m dead sober. I wouldn’t make s*** up.’ Then she smacked me or something, and I came back at her and smacked her in the face. Then she took my heel and put it into my neck, so I started kicking her back. We got into a full-on fight.”

In a confessional, Kylie told her side of what went down. “I’m sure Kendall is saying many things to my family. We’re both very upset,” she admitted. “I think there was a lot of miscommunication because she thought I was going to take her all the way to Beverly Hills, and I just never agreed to that. So things got very out of hand.” Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like they’re going to be able to get over it anytime soon, either. “I don’t know how I’ll be able to forget this,” Kendall revealed. “I’m pretty offended and hurt by the situation. I feel super disrespected.”

Meanwhile, of course, the person who was most in the middle was Kris. “It really chips away at me when anybody in my family is in a bad place with one another,” the momager said. “No matter how big or how small, it just destroys me. So…it looks like we’re going to be having another sleepless night!” KUWTK airs on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.