Kendall Jenner Asks Kylie Jenner If They’re Fighting On Instagram After Explosive ‘KUWTK’ Episode

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner exchanged a few friendly jabs at one another on Instagram after Kylie posted a slew of pics with Kendall’s pal, Fai Khadra!

Kendall Jenner, 24, and Kylie Jenner, 22, had a bit of fun on Instagram on Dec. 15, joking that they were fighting after a dramatic episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. It all started when Kylie took to her social media account and posted three pics with Kendall’s close friend, Fai Khadra. In the three snaps, Kylie and Fai looked so glamorous and festive, with Kylie in a gorgeous black gown with a plunging neckline and dramatic slit up her one leg. Fai also looked totally dapper, donning a suit while the pair posed in front of a Christmas tree. Instead of a holiday-themed caption, Kylie merely tagged her sister, leaving Kendall to comment on the pics!

Naturally, it didn’t take long for Kendall to make her reply to Kylie’s post. “Are we fighting?” Kendall commented on the snaps. Kylie replied to the comment with “Come get your mans.” Of course, the two were trading jabs in jest following a wild episode featuring the pair on KUWTK. Family matriarch, Kris Jenner, 64, decided to take her girls to Wyoming for some quality, family bonding time — sans Kylie. Kendall, who flew from London for the family gathering while Kylie stayed in Los Angeles, aired her frustrations to her mom and sisters, Kim Kardashian, 39, Kourtney, 40, and Khloe, 35. But all was quickly forgiven and forgotten when Kendall did a hilarious impression of her Lip Kit mogul sister.

Kendall’s impression was totally spot-on. “I just love over-lining my lips. I love how it feels on my skin,” Kendall, wearing a pink wig, said while rubbing red lipgloss all over her face and teeth. It was absolutely hilarious, and what made it even better was when Kendall facetimed her sister to show off her pink ‘do and impression!

Clearly, things between Kylie and Kendall are just fine, even if fans were a tad concerned about Kylie’s pics with Fai. Kendall and Fai have actually been spotted out and about a number of times the past few months, as they’ve maintained a very close, friendly relationship. Fai even attended Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s wedding with Kendall, where the supermodel snapped a mirror selfie with her date and captioned the pic on Instagram, “We don’t date he’s just my date.” These sisters are so close, and fans love seeing them show off their sisterly bond by having some fun on social media!