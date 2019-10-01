Kendall Jenner Brings Hot ‘Date’ To Hailey & Justin’s Wedding & Reveals The Status Of Their Relationship

Kendall Jenner had fans buzzing when she showed off her handsome date to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding on September 30! — So much, that she addressed whether or not they’re dating in a candid message.

Don’t panic — Kendall Jenner is still single, folks. The supermodel, 23, revealed the news in the caption of a sultry photo [SEEN HERE] she shared of her with Fai Khadra, her date to friends Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber‘s wedding on Monday. “We don’t date he’s just my date,” Kendall wrote under a mirror selfie she snapped with the Saudi Arabia born musician.

Kendall, who wore a green velvet slip dress with spaghetti straps, stood in front of her good friend in the photo. His black suit was barely visible, as his face and right arm stood out behind her. In a video she posted to her Instagram Stories, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star zoomed in on her glam, which included crimped hair, a pale pink lip and subtle smokey eyes.

While some fans were introduced to Fai for the first time at the Bieber’s South Carolina wedding, he’s actually been hanging around Kendall for quite some time. Remember Halloween 2018? — Kendall dressed as a Fembot, and was accompanied to an outing by a man dressed as Austin Powers in photos on Instagram. That was none other than Fai in the mirror selfies she shared.

Most recently, Kendall and Fai were spotted at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London over the summer. And, Kendall’s also friends with his twin sisters Simi and Haze Khadra, who are famous DJs.

Fai, who is also a model, has previously been linked to Kendall’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian. The two were spotted out together soon after her split with ex Younes Bendjima. However, they were never romantic. But, Fai has been romantically linked to Kardashian/Jenner ex-friend, Jordyn Woods. The two reportedly dated for nearly a year, and have been photographed together holding hands.