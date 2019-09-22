Recap
‘KUWTK’: Kourtney Tells Corey He’ll ‘Never’ Be Alone With Her Kids After He Says He’d ‘Whip’ Penelope

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian got into a fight with Corey Gamble on ‘KUWTK’ after he said he’d ‘whip’ Penelope if she scratched him. Kourt promised that Corey would ‘never’ be with her kids alone again.

Things got extremely heated between Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, and Corey Gamble over dinner on the Sept. 22 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Kourtney told the dinner table, which also included Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Jonathan Cheban, that her nanny had quit after daughter Penelope Disick, 7, scratched her face. While Kourtney was explaining the situation, Corey said that he would give Penelope a “spanking for sure” if she had scratched him. That set Scott OFF.

“You are not going to beat my little daughter,” Scott told Corey. “Don’t ever talk about a child like that!” Corey stressed that he would not “hit her to hurt her” but Scott wasn’t going to let Corey off the hook. “You just said I would ‘whoop her a**,'” Scott said. The tension escalated and Corey snapped, “Whippin’ is a discipline, motherf**ker, what you talking about?” Corey then told Scott, “I’ll whip your a**.”

Kourtney soon got involved in the fight. Corey asked Scott whether or not he thought kids deserved to be “popped” if they scratched someone. “Not at all,” Kourtney said. Kourtney continued to get angrier at Corey and said, “He will never be with my kids alone and if he does that in front of any of us there will be a f**king issue.” Scott, Kourtney, and Kim decided to leave dinner early. The fight left Kris in tears. “I’m in a really good place with Corey in my life right now,” she said in a confessional. She added, “This has really gotten out of hand. It’s too much.”

Later, Kourtney revealed that Corey had been trying to reach out to her. “Eventually, I’ll talk to him,” she said. “I just need some space.” They do meet up to clear the air. Corey was just raised differently. “As a kid, it’s important that you understand consequences,” he said. But he admitted that he understood that it’s up to Scott and Kourtney when it comes to parenting their kids.