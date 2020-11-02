Kendall Jenner Cuddles Up To Devin Booker In Photo Booth At Her 25th Birthday Bash — Pic

Devin Booker was by Kendall Jenner’s side when she celebrated her 25th birthday with a Halloween party — and they even snuggled up for a pic in the photo booth!

Kendall Jenner was surrounded by friends and family at her 25th birthday bash on Oct. 31, including her rumored boyfriend, Devin Booker. Kendall posted a series of photo booth pics from her party — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — and in one of the images, she’s cuddling up to the NBA star. While dressed as Pamela Anderson’s Barb Wire character, Kendall struck a sexy pose as she snuggled close to Devin.

This is quite a big showing of PDA for Kendall and Devin, who have done their best to keep their relationship on the down low since they started hanging out over the summer. The two were first linked after they were spotted on a road trip to Arizona together in April. Although they were joined by other friends on the excursion, fans couldn’t help but wonder if there was something going on between them.

Kendall and Devin reunited over Memorial Day weekend, but at the time, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported that they were just “having fun” and not taking things too seriously. However, relationship speculation intensified when the pair left each other flirty comments on Instagram in August, and they packed on the PDA at the beach later that month. Devin was even at Kendall’s sister, Kim Kardashian’s, week-long birthday celebration on a private island in October, which was only attended by those closest to the KarJenner family.

Although these lovebirds seem to be spending more time together than ever these days, they still have not confirmed their official relationship status. Unlike her sisters, Kendall has always been extremely private about her love life, and does not often flaunt her romances on social media. Still, all signs point to things heating up between the model and her new man!

Meanwhile, the basketball player was just one of many celebrities who hit up Kendall’s birthday party. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were also in attendance, along with Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, The Weeknd and more. However, Kendall received some backlash for throwing such a packed event amidst the coronavirus pandemic.