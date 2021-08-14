See Pics

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals New Short Hair Makeover — See Before & After Pics

Chop chop! Kourtney Kardashian has switched up her look, revealing she cut her hair into a long bob style. See the stunning pics.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, has proved that short hair is always in style, chopping her iconic long locks into a bob. The Poosh founder took to Instagram on August 13 to share a series of mirror selfies, debuting her new look. In the pics, which Kourt captioned simply with a scissor emoji, she rocked a black sports bra and high waisted black pants. Her raven tresses were styled in a chic, tousled ‘do as she offered the camera a sultry pout.

“Sooooo cute,” Hailey Baldwin commented on the snap, while supermodel Lily Aldridge wrote “Chicccccc.” This new hair makeover comes hot off the heels of Kourt declaring her love for boyfriend Travis Barker by way of bathroom mirror. On her Instagram Story earlier in the week, the reality TV star shared a snapshot of a love note she left the Blink-182 drummer: an “I [heart] you!” scribbled on the bathroom mirror, with their initials interlocked at the bottom of the sweet note.

The longtime pals have been dating since January 2021, after many years of friendship. The couple have since been seen spending time with each other’s children: Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, whom Kourt shares with ex Scott Disick, while Travis shares Alabama, 15, and Landon, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

When it comes to Kourtney’s ex Scott, he has been dating 20-year-old model Amelia Hamlin. A source recently told HollywoodLife that Kourt wishes him “all the happiness in the world” in his new relationship. “Kourtney doesn’t get involved in Scott’s romantic life just as she wouldn’t appreciate his input into hers either,” the insider explained.

“Kourtney knows that Scott and Amelia are very close, but she hasn’t spent as much time with Amelia as she did with [his ex] Sofia [Richie]. So, it’s still in the getting to know each other phase but Kourtney is definitely open to bridging that gap. She knows that Amelia has bonded with her kids and that’s fine by Kourtney because she has seen how well they get along.”