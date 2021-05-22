Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Claims She Hasn’t Seen Mom Shanna Moakler In 7 Months

Travis Barker’s 15-year-old daughter with Shanna Moakler, Alabama, took to Instagram Live and claimed that her mom hasn’t seen her in months, adding that Shanna ‘isn’t in my life.’

Travis Baker‘s daughter Alabama made new claims about her relationship with her mother, Shanna Moakler, during her Friday, May 21, Instagram Live. The 15-year-old addressed her fans during the Live session, and alleged that she hasn’t seen her mom, 46, in more than half a year. “If you guys support [Shanna], you can’t — you’re saying, ‘Don’t disrespect the person who gave you life,’ but the woman that gave me life isn’t in my life,” the teen said, per Daily Mail.

“She asked to see me maybe once — I’ve gone seven months without seeing my mom and her not calling me once,” Alabama claimed. “So if you guys support that, go for it, support it, I don’t care.” Before ending her Instagram Live session, Alabama had some parting words for those watching her revealing video.

“Don’t come on my Live talking bad about me just because you believe in her more than me. My mom is not — I’m not out here disrespecting my mom. I just have an opinion, and I’m gonna say my opinion,” she said. The May 21 clip is the latest in a series of claims that Alabama has made about her mom, while her drummer dad, 45, is in a relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.

Prior to her recent video, Alabama took to TikTok on May 16 and seemingly told fans that she had “cut off family,” amid tension between Shanna, Travis and their two kids, including their 17-year-old Landon Asher Barker. One day prior, on May 15, Alabama claimed on her Instagram Story that her mom has “never completely been in my life.”

Shanna has seen what Alabama has been alleging about their seemingly strained relationship, and issued a response during her May 19 interview with Us Weekly. “What mother wants to have their child upset with them? What mother wants to hear their children say such horrible things? You know, it’s just sad, but I understand they’re teenagers,” Shanna told the outlet. “They’re being influenced by numerous people who are very calculating, very manipulative and there’s nothing I can do except just be there for them [and] love them.”

More recently, Shanna claimed that the 41-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s romance with her ex has contributed to the breakdown of her relationship with her children. Shanna and Travis divorced in 2008 after four years of marriage. The drummer has been a longtime pal of the Kardashian family, and he and Kourtney took their romance public in February 2021 after weeks of speculation that the two were more than friends.