Kourtney Kardashian Posts Birthday Tribute For ‘Baby’ Travis Barker After Steamy Celebratory Kiss

Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker packed on the PDA outside the ritzy Hotel Bel-Air on Nov. 14 as they celebrated his 46th birthday!

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, gave her fiancé Travis Barker a steamy 46th birthday kiss! The reality star and Blink 182 drummer didn’t hold back on PDA as they locked lips in a car outside of the Hotel Bel-Air on Sunday, Nov. 14. The two looked so in love as they happily displayed their romance just a day after attending friend Simon Huck‘s wedding.

The Poosh founder also marked Travis’ birthday with a sweet Instagram post. “I f***ing love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!” she declared, alongside several cute photos of them holding hands and kissing backstage ahead of his Saturday Night Live performance a couple weeks ago. Travis responded back to Kourt in the comments, writing, “You’re a dream come true, my soul mate my everything I LOVE YOU.”

Kourtney’s mom Kris Jenner, 65, also posted a loving message for her future son-in-law. “Happy Birthday Travis!!! @travisbarker You are an amazing dad, friend, and fiancé to @KourtneyKardash!!! So happy you guys are so happy and I hope you have the most magical birthday surrounded by everyone you love!!! I love you !!!” the Safely founder posted, including several photos of her with Travis.

The birthday celebrations come hot off their festive weekend celebrating the nuptials of Simon and his husband Phil Riportella. Kourtney was in attendance at the couple’s star-studded wedding on Nov. 13, where a wedding attendee also grabbed a video of the Poosh founder dancing on Travis’ lap to “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers.

“Going to the chapel @simonhuck @piptherip,” Kourt wrote over a post showing the couple’s black tie outfits for the evening, as Travis hinted that perhaps their own wedding day will be sometime soon. “Our turn next,” he commented back with a rose, perhaps a reference to his ultra-romantic Santa Barbara proposal!

The musician had florist Jeff Leatham arrange a massive red rose display with candles on the beach as he popped the question with a gorgeous oval shaped diamond ring. “Forever,” Kourtney wrote on social media shortly after, as she enjoyed a private celebratory dinner with friends and family at the hotel.