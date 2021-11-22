See Pics

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks String Bikini In Mirror Selfie From Travis Barker’s Birthday Trip

kourtney kardashian
SplashNews
Kourtney KardashianPrettyLittleThing Launch Party, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Oct 2017Launch of PrettyLittleThing by Kourtney Kardashian
*EXCLUSIVE* Calabasas, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker go grocery shopping together at Erewhon Market in Calabasas, CA. It looked like they just finished filming. Kourtney was wearing a all black button up short dress with no bra on with long high heel boots over the knee and safety pins as a necklace dressed for Halloween season.Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 12 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian grabs breakfast with friends while looking great in a black outfit. Kourtney looks great in a sleeveless top, dark denim, and black leather open toed heels. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: jack/hayk / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashain is seen carrying two healthy drinks as she shops at Fred Segal in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashain Ref: SPL5094462 300519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

While celebrating Travis Barker’s birthday in Mexico, Kourtney Kardashian donned a tiny string bikini for some sunbathing, and she posted photos in the look on Nov. 21.

Kourtney Kardashian is heating things up on Instagram with her latest bikini post on Nov. 21. In a gallery of images, Kourtney shared some insight into her recent trip to Mexico with Travis Barker for his 46th birthday. The first shot in the slide show was a mirror self featuring Kourtney looking incredible in a purple and pink-hued bikini. The two-piece features a triangle top and barely-there bottoms, held together by just two tiny strings on each hip.

Kourt shared a second shot of herself in the bikini, as well. This one was more close up, taken as she lounged on a chair in the sun, with just the top half of her body on display. She wore sunglasses and her hair pulled back as she sunbathed in the Mexico heat. The rest of the photos were of the scenery, including the beach, pool and abode where the lovebirds were staying for the occasion.

For the trip, Kourtney and Travis were joined by some of their children. They went horseback riding on the beach, and his daughter, Alabama, and son, Landon, were seen in videos, along with Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope, and son, Reign. It’s unclear if the kids eventually left to allow for a more romantic getaway, which Kourtney hinted at with her caption in the Nov. 21 post. “La romantica,” she wrote.

It’s been quite a year for Kourtney and Travis, whose longtime friendship turned romantic at the beginning of 2021. In October, Travis proposed on the beach in Santa Monica. He and Kourtney have been living in a newly-engaged bliss in the weeks since. Now, they’re heading into their first holiday season as a couple.

Related Gallery

Kourtney Kardashian & More Stars Running On The Beach In Swimsuits: Pics

Ireland Baldwin at the beach with friends Pictured: Ireland Baldwin Ref: SPL5177948 170720 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: ENT / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Japan Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Singer Dua Lipa wears a yellow bikini as she takes a dip in the ocean with her sister in Miami, then greets her boyfriend on the sand. 31 Dec 2018 Pictured: Dua Lipa. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA330716_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kelly Bensimon shows how she keeps her bikini body as she is spotted jogging on the beach in Miami. Pictured: Kelly Bensimon Ref: SPL1210320 180116 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

In honor of Travis’s birthday on Nov. 14, Kourtney took to Instagram to gush over her fiance. “I f***ing love you more than anything,” she wrote. “My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!” She also gifted him his “dream car,” a Buick, for the special occasion.