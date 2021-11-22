Kourtney Kardashian Rocks String Bikini In Mirror Selfie From Travis Barker’s Birthday Trip

While celebrating Travis Barker’s birthday in Mexico, Kourtney Kardashian donned a tiny string bikini for some sunbathing, and she posted photos in the look on Nov. 21.

Kourtney Kardashian is heating things up on Instagram with her latest bikini post on Nov. 21. In a gallery of images, Kourtney shared some insight into her recent trip to Mexico with Travis Barker for his 46th birthday. The first shot in the slide show was a mirror self featuring Kourtney looking incredible in a purple and pink-hued bikini. The two-piece features a triangle top and barely-there bottoms, held together by just two tiny strings on each hip.

Kourt shared a second shot of herself in the bikini, as well. This one was more close up, taken as she lounged on a chair in the sun, with just the top half of her body on display. She wore sunglasses and her hair pulled back as she sunbathed in the Mexico heat. The rest of the photos were of the scenery, including the beach, pool and abode where the lovebirds were staying for the occasion.

For the trip, Kourtney and Travis were joined by some of their children. They went horseback riding on the beach, and his daughter, Alabama, and son, Landon, were seen in videos, along with Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope, and son, Reign. It’s unclear if the kids eventually left to allow for a more romantic getaway, which Kourtney hinted at with her caption in the Nov. 21 post. “La romantica,” she wrote.

It’s been quite a year for Kourtney and Travis, whose longtime friendship turned romantic at the beginning of 2021. In October, Travis proposed on the beach in Santa Monica. He and Kourtney have been living in a newly-engaged bliss in the weeks since. Now, they’re heading into their first holiday season as a couple.

In honor of Travis’s birthday on Nov. 14, Kourtney took to Instagram to gush over her fiance. “I f***ing love you more than anything,” she wrote. “My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!” She also gifted him his “dream car,” a Buick, for the special occasion.