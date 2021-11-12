Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Holiday Plans Revealed: She ‘Can’t Wait’ To Be A Stepmom

Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian
MEGA
Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Kourtney Kardashian pays fiance Travis Barker a visit at a music studio in Los Angeles with her son Reign. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 7 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hold hands as they leave the Greenwich Hotel in New York City. Kourtney is wearing a trench coat, black leather dress and knee-high boots. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian,Travis Barker Ref: SPL5266648 151021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker holding hands while going out for dinner this evening in New York City Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian,Travis Barker Ref: SPL5266772 151021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights View Gallery View Gallery 36 Photos.
and

The engaged couple are planning on bringing their families together for the holidays, and the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star already loves spending time with her fiancé’s daughter!

One of the most important things of the holiday season is spending time with family! Kourtney Kardashian42, and Travis Barker45, plan to do just that throughout the holiday season. The pair want to “blend” their families over Thanksgiving and Christmas, a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Other than the quality time, the pair also have plans for some fun winter activities, while they’re enjoying the holidays.

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 45, plan on spending time with their families during the holidays. (MEGA)

The reality star has already kicked off her holiday shopping, and is also buying presents for the blink-182 drummer’s daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 18, whom Travis shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.Kourtney and Travis plan on blending their families for the holidays. They’ll definitely be celebrating Thanksgiving together, and of course, Christmas, like they did last year.  Kourtney has already started shopping for the whole family, including Travis and his kids. The families will likely take a family vacation and all go skiing for the holidays so they’re looking at a few different places now although they’ll probably end up in Vail like usual,” the source said.

Since the pair got engaged back in October, the two seem really excited to become a family, and Kourtney is already bonding with her fiancé’s kids. “She adores Alabama and Landon and can’t wait to officially be their stepmom, but truthfully Kourtney has known his kids and been in their lives for so long that it is such a natural blending because they already have a long history together,” the source explained. “Kourtney loves being able to spend one on one time with Alabama because they get along amazing and she’s such a sweet, fun girl who Kourtney loves bonding with.”

Related Gallery

Kourtney Kardashian's Sexiest Looks Through The Years

*EXCLUSIVE* Calabasas, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker go grocery shopping together at Erewhon Market in Calabasas, CA. It looked like they just finished filming. Kourtney was wearing a all black button up short dress with no bra on with long high heel boots over the knee and safety pins as a necklace dressed for Halloween season.Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 12 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian grabs breakfast with friends while looking great in a black outfit. Kourtney looks great in a sleeveless top, dark denim, and black leather open toed heels. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: jack/hayk / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashain is seen carrying two healthy drinks as she shops at Fred Segal in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashain Ref: SPL5094462 300519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Kourtney is excited to be a step-mom to Travis’ kids. (Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock)

While the holiday season is coming up soon, Travis and Kourtney have seemed incredibly in love, even more so since getting engaged! Even though the holidays are a perfect time to get closer as family, the pair have already been bonding with each other’s kids, and spending more time with their future families, like when Travis and Kourtney were spotted with her son Reign6 on November 8. Travis also accompanied his fiancée to her mom Kris Jenner‘s 66th birthday party on November 5.

 