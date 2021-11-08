Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Reign, 6, Channels Travis Barker With New Buzzcut Makeover — See Photo

Kourtney Kardashian’s youngest son, Reign, looked exactly like Travis Barker with a brand new shaved buzzcut makeover.

Kourtney Kardashian’s six-year-old son Reign, is taking a page out of her fiance, Travis Barker’s book. Kourtney, Travis, and Reign were all out together in LA on Nov. 7, when Reign debuted a hair makeover – a buzzcut – which looked exactly like Travis’. Reign ditched his long brown hair for the newly shaved head and he looked adorable.

For years, Reign has rocked super long hair which he usually keeps down or pulled back into a ponytail or bun, so we were completely shocked to see him with his new hair which was shaved super close to his head. We couldn’t help but notice how much it resembled Travis’s iconic bald head.

For the outing, Kourtney rocked a pair of baggy black sweatpants with a skeleton print on them paired with a matching crewneck sweatshirt and chunky Balenciaga Track Sneakers. Travis opted to wear a graphic black T-shirt with the same exact sweatpants as Kourtney and a pair of black sneakers.

Meanwhile, Reign looked super cute in a black and white tie-dye sweatsuit featuring a crewneck sweatshirt, matching knee-length sweatshorts, and a pair of Yeezy slides.

Reign’s new look is recent as Kourtney posted a slideshow of photos of him from October rocking longer brown hair. While we loved him with longer hair, he definitely looks just as cute with his new short hairdo.