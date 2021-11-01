Reign Disick, 6, Is The Most ‘Terrifying’ Pennywise Ever In Scary New Halloween Photos

Reign Disick had fans spooked by his ‘terrifying’ Halloween costume as he dressed up as an iconic movie villain.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, is known for flooding her social media with snapshots of the youngest son she shares with Scott Disick— Reign, 6. So Oct. 31 was no different when the proud mom-of-three took to Instagram to post “terrifying” photos of her son’s Halloween costume.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a series of pics of Reign dressed up as IT‘s Pennywise, complete with gory mask and the iconic bright red balloon. “God this is terrifying,” one fan commented on the hilariously disturbing images. Reign posed for a few playful shots including one standing over Kourtney dressed up as “Georgie” in the classic yellow raincoat.

Celebrities and fans alike swarmed to the comments section including Kourtney’s sister Khloe Kardashian. “Of course this is reigns costume,” Khloe said. “I’m actually going to have nightmares.” Jonathan Cheban aka “Food God” replied, “I’m shook!” Poosh CCO, Sarah Howard, added, “Reignyyyyyy killed it (pun intended).”

Meanwhile, Kourtney and her fiance Travis Barker, 45, also got into the Halloween spirit. The newly engaged couple recreated the True Romance movie and got all dressed up as the lead characters from the Quentin Tarantino classic film. The lovebirds showed off their take of Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette from the 1993 flick.

But it did not take long for Travis’s ex, Shanna Moakler to throw some shade towards the couple’s coordinating costumes. The former Playboy Playmate shaded the pair by taking to her Instagram Stories and sharing a photo of her parents John and Gail cuddled up to each other. “TRUE ROMANCE,” Shanna wrote over the photo in all caps, while including the song “You’re So Cool” from the movie playing in the background.