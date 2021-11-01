See Pics

Reign Disick, 6, Is The Most ‘Terrifying’ Pennywise Ever In Scary New Halloween Photos

Reign Disick
BACKGRID
Television personalities Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Dorit Kemsley, Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna arrive at the Costume Party Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Halloween Kills' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on October 12, 2021 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Costume Party Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Halloween Kills', Hollywood, United States - 12 Oct 2021
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian looks like a futuristic Cowgirl as she is spotted exiting a leaving a Halloween party at TAO following romance rumors with Pete Davidson after the two were pictured at Knotts Berry Farm together over the weekend! Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 1 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Rihanna channels her inner Beetle Juice as she steps out for her brother Rory's Halloween party in NYC at 5am. The singer stepped out in a black and white dress and matching coat for the event. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 1 NOVEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: PapCulture / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Chris Brown dresses as a mummy leaving LeBron James' Halloween Party in Hollywood. while exiting the venue Chris can be seen rubbing his eyes taking out contacts. Pictured: Chris Brown BACKGRID USA 1 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 53 Photos.
Senior Reporter

Reign Disick had fans spooked by his ‘terrifying’ Halloween costume as he dressed up as an iconic movie villain.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, is known for flooding her social media with snapshots of the youngest son she shares with Scott Disick— Reign, 6. So Oct. 31 was no different when the proud mom-of-three took to Instagram to post “terrifying” photos of her son’s Halloween costume.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a series of pics of Reign dressed up as IT‘s Pennywise, complete with gory mask and the iconic bright red balloon. “God this is terrifying,” one fan commented on the hilariously disturbing images. Reign posed for a few playful shots including one standing over Kourtney dressed up as “Georgie” in the classic yellow raincoat.

Reign Disick
Reign Disick dressed up as Pennywise for Halloween. (BACKGRID)

Celebrities and fans alike swarmed to the comments section including Kourtney’s sister Khloe Kardashian. “Of course this is reigns costume,” Khloe said. “I’m actually going to have nightmares.” Jonathan Cheban aka “Food God” replied, “I’m shook!” Poosh CCO, Sarah Howard, added, “Reignyyyyyy killed it (pun intended).”

Related Gallery

Kourtney Kardashian & Reign Disick -- PICS

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted visiting a toy store and heading to launch at Taverna Tony with daughter Reign in Malibu, CA. 16 Mar 2019 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian was spotted visiting a toy store and heading to launch at Taverna Tony with daughter Reign in Malibu, CA. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA382198_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kourtney Kardashian and daughter Reign head to the Erewhon healthy grocery store and bump into Willow Smith after 'Sunday Services' in Calabasas, CA ***SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 30 Jun 2019 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian and daughter Reign head to the Erewhon healthy grocery store and bump into Willow Smith after 'Sunday Services' in Calabasas, CA. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA456201_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - TV personality Kourtney Kardashian made time to stop and see her kids at the dance studio before heading out on a dinner date with her new boyfriend Luka Sabbat in Studio City. *Shot on October 2, 2018*Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Reign DisickBACKGRID USA 3 OCTOBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: CPR / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Meanwhile, Kourtney and her fiance Travis Barker, 45, also got into the Halloween spirit. The newly engaged couple recreated the True Romance movie and got all dressed up as the lead characters from the Quentin Tarantino classic film. The lovebirds showed off their take of Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette from the 1993 flick.

But it did not take long for Travis’s ex, Shanna Moakler to throw some shade towards the couple’s coordinating costumes. The former Playboy Playmate shaded the pair by taking to her Instagram Stories and sharing a photo of her parents John and Gail cuddled up to each other. “TRUE ROMANCE,” Shanna wrote over the photo in all caps, while including the song “You’re So Cool” from the movie playing in the background.