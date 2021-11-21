See Pics & Video

Kourtney Kardashian Snuggles Up To Travis Barker On His 46th Birthday Trip To Mexico – Watch

MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian shows off her engagement ring as she was seen with Travis Barker at Simon Huck's Pre-Wedding Party at Sunset Towers Hotel in West Hollywood. 12 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA804973_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Kourtney Kardashian pays fiance Travis Barker a visit at a music studio in Los Angeles with her son Reign. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 7 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hold hands as they leave the Greenwich Hotel in New York City. Kourtney is wearing a trench coat, black leather dress and knee-high boots. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian,Travis Barker Ref: SPL5266648 151021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 37 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Kourtney Kardashian is pulling out all the stops for fiancé Travis Barker’s birthday — including a trip to Mexico, where they celebrated with fireworks and more!

Travis Barker is one lucky guy! The Blink-182 drummer is being showered with love as he celebrates his 46th birthday, largely thanks to his gorgeous fiancée Kourtney Kardashian, 42. The Poosh founder took to Instagram to reveal the couple enjoyed a getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to mark the occasion, which included a lavish outdoor movie night on the beach, fireworks and more.

Candles lined the sand to create a pathway to the large outdoor monitor, which played the classic Christmas movie Home Alone starring a young Macaulay Culkin. A voice could be singing the words “happy birthday” as Kourt filmed while walking towards a cozy bonfire, ending with a video of Travis pushing a button to set off some celebratory fireworks! Kourtney hugged Travis tight as she beamed at the display, looking more in love than ever.

Earlier this week, Travis’ son Landon Barker, 18, shared a TikTok video from the same trip. In the short post, Kourt and Travis could be seen holding hands as they enjoyed a horseback ride with the rest of their family, including his daughter Alabama, 15, and Kourtney’s youngest son Reign Disick, 6. How sweet!

“At sunset,” Kourtney captioned posts from the same excursion, showing off her flirty off-the-shoulder top with a purple flower design, and black short shorts. The mom-of-three added riding boots to her look, and kept her short black hair up in a low ponytail. Her daughter Penelope, 9, popped in for a cute selfie alongside Reign, showing off her growing teeth.

Before the milestone trip, Kourt gifted Travis with his ultimate dream car: a $70,000 Buick! She revealed the ritzy present outside of the iconic Hotel Bel-Air, where they were also seen making out in the front seats. “pulled up to the valet,” she said in her short (but funny) caption, posted on Nov. 18.

Travis’ actual birthday fell on Nov. 14, which Kourtney marked via IG. “I f—ing love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!” she gushed. The couple got engaged in Oct. 2021 after just 10 months of dating.