Kourtney Kardashian Gifts Travis Barker With His ‘Dream’ Buick For His 46th Birthday — Photos

Travis Barker took to Instagram to share several new photos of him enjoying his brand new impressive Buick that his ‘dream girl’ fiancee Kourtney Kardashian got him for his 46th birthday.

Travis Barker, 46, is taking in the excitement of getting his “dream car,” a Buick reportedly estimated at around $70,000, from his fiancee Kourtney Kardashian, 42, by sharing awesome photos of it! The Blink 182 drummer celebrated his birthday on Nov. 14 and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star apparently got him the epic car for the special occasion and their happiness could be seen in Instagram pics he shared on Nov. 17. The lovebirds are sitting in the vehicle and smiling in the black and white snapshots and wearing skeleton outfits and sunglasses.

“When your dream girl gets you your dream car @kourtneykardash,” Travis captioned the pics.

Once the post was published, his fans responded with congratulatory messages and compliments on the car. They also commented on Travis and Kourtney’s loving romance.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker during a previous outing. (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

“Seee .. when a guy treats a girl like everything ..they can have whatever they want . It’s really simple,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “I’m so happy for you guys.” A third asked, “Do you know that you are the perfect couple✨♥️✨??” and a fourth shared, “dreams really do come true sometimes.”

Travis’ latest post comes after Kourtney shared a sweet birthday tribute to him on her own Instagram page. “I f***ing love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!” she wrote alongside several photos of them together. The birthday boy didn’t hesitate to respond with, “You’re a dream come true, my soul mate my everything I LOVE YOU.”

Kourtney and Travis got engaged in Oct. and have seemed inseparable ever since. From PDA-filled outings to loving posts on social media, they haven’t been shy about their connection and plans for the future. They also make grand gestures whenever it’s a special occasion, including on Kourtney’s birthday when the smitten beau gifted her with a large display of her favorite flowers, tulips and gardenias.