Travis Barker Fills Kourtney Kardashian’s Home With Flowers & Treats Her To Romantic Birthday Date

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared epic photos and video of her 42nd birthday celebration, which included incredible gifts from the doting beau.

Kourtney Kardashian celebrates her 42nd birthday on Apr. 18 and her boyfriend Travis Barker, 45, is making sure it’s a time to remember! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Blink 182 drummer both took to their Instagram pages to share some pics and video clips from her already eventful pre-birthday night and they included gifts from the doting beau. In some of the posts, which were shared to the couple’s Instagram stories, a large display of white flowers can be seen on the floor of Kourtney’s house as well as a display of white flowers hanging from the ceiling and made to look like they’re floating.

“tulips and gardenias are my favorite flowers,” Kourtney captioned one of the pics of the flowers while also tagging Travis with a black heart in another clip. “my entire house smells yummy.” She also appeared to reveal she had a romantic date night for her big day when she posted a pic of Travis’ hands on the steering wheel of a car. He also posted a plate of a delicious-looking treat on a plate that read “Happy Birthday Kourtney” in what appeared to be chocolate syrup.

Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian, 40, also shared a video of the flower arrangement and could be heard gushing over it in the audio. “I just walked into the most gorgeous flower arrangement, you can smell the entire house,” she said in the clip. “This is so beautiful. I’ve never seen anything like this.”

In addition to Travis’ memorable gift and date night, Kourtney shared an adorable birthday note from her daughter Penelope, 8, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, 37. “Happy Birthday I love you so much. Love Penelope,” it read along with a red heart the tot drew. The reality star also revealed that she was born at 3:15 am with a screenshot of a text message from her mother Kris Jenner, 65, who called the day “the best day of my life.”

Since Kourtney’s official birthday just started and she’s already received some wonderful surprises, we can’t wait to see what else she experiences throughout the special day! It seems she’s keeping those closest to her, like her family and Travis, who she went Instagram official with in Feb., during the epic day so we’re sure she’ll be making even more memories as the hours go on!