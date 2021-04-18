See Pics & Video

Travis Barker Fills Kourtney Kardashian’s Home With Flowers & Treats Her To Romantic Birthday Date

Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Travis Barker seen sporting a new Kourtney Tattoo over his heart as he plays the drums for a video on top a Hollywood tour bus. 08 Apr 2021 Pictured: Travis Barker. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA745044_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker along with Kim Kardashian's daughter North West grab dinner at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. 07 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744866_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker have a quiet lunch by themselves to slowly bring in the weekend. The happy couple that appear to be going strong snuggled up on their walk back to their Range Rover. Travis showed what a true gentleman he is by opening the driver side door for Kourtney. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 26 MARCH 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared epic photos and video of her 42nd birthday celebration, which included incredible gifts from the doting beau.

Kourtney Kardashian celebrates her 42nd birthday on Apr. 18 and her boyfriend Travis Barker, 45, is making sure it’s a time to remember! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Blink 182 drummer both took to their Instagram pages to share some pics and video clips from her already eventful pre-birthday night and they included gifts from the doting beau. In some of the posts, which were shared to the couple’s Instagram stories, a large display of white flowers can be seen on the floor of Kourtney’s house as well as a display of white flowers hanging from the ceiling and made to look like they’re floating.

“tulips and gardenias are my favorite flowers,” Kourtney captioned one of the pics of the flowers while also tagging Travis with a black heart in another clip. “my entire house smells yummy.” She also appeared to reveal she had a romantic date night for her big day when she posted a pic of Travis’ hands on the steering wheel of a car. He also posted a plate of a delicious-looking treat on a plate that read “Happy Birthday Kourtney” in what appeared to be chocolate syrup.

Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian, 40, also shared a video of the flower arrangement and could be heard gushing over it in the audio. “I just walked into the most gorgeous flower arrangement, you can smell the entire house,” she said in the clip. “This is so beautiful. I’ve never seen anything like this.”

In addition to Travis’ memorable gift and date night, Kourtney shared an adorable birthday note from her daughter Penelope, 8, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, 37. “Happy Birthday I love you so much. Love Penelope,” it read along with a red heart the tot drew. The reality star also revealed that she was born at 3:15 am with a screenshot of a text message from her mother Kris Jenner, 65, who called the day “the best day of my life.”

Since Kourtney’s official birthday just started and she’s already received some wonderful surprises, we can’t wait to see what else she experiences throughout the special day! It seems she’s keeping those closest to her, like her family and Travis, who she went Instagram official with in Feb., during the epic day so we’re sure she’ll be making even more memories as the hours go on!