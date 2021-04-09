Travis Barker Debuts New ‘Kourtney’ Tattoo Just 2 Months After Going Public With Relationship

Kourtney Kardashian is forever inked on Travis Barker’s body after he got her name tattooed on his chest as their romance heats up.

Travis Barker must be pretty serious about Kourtney Kardashian — because he now has her named tattooed on his body! Although Travis is full of tattoos, Kourtney’s name stood out on his chest when he was photographed shirtless on April 8. The reality star’s name is written in cursive right above Travis’s left nipple, and it takes up a decent amount of real estate amidst the rocker’s other ink.

It’s unclear exactly when Travis and Kourtney started dating, but the relationship didn’t go public until the end of January . However, the two have been longtime friends, and only recently went from platonic to romantic. On the current season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which was filmed during summer 2020, Kourtney revealed that she wasn’t dating anyone, so her new romance couldn’t have started until some point after that time.

Things are definitely hot and heavy now, though, as Kourtney and Travis have even blended their families — they recently rounded up their kids for a spring break ski trip. While Kourtney shares three kids with her ex, Scott Disick, Travis has two with ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. His stepdaughter through Shanna, Atiana de la Hoya, was also on the ski trip, as she and Travis have maintained a close relationship since he split from her mom in 2009. The kids all seem to get along great, as evidenced by the sweet videos that the families shared from the trip.

While Kourtney has been private about her love life since ending things with Scott in 2015, she sure hasn’t been shy when it comes to Travis. In fact, she posted a cheeky Instagram about the drummer on April 8, sharing a photo of her backside with the caption, “Watchin’ movies, but we ain’t seein’ a thing tonight.” The lyric is from Ariana Grande’s racy song “34 + 35,” and Travis commented on the post with a devil emoji.

“Travis is definitely in love with Kourtney and has been for a while,” a source recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He sees her as the total package and he adores the fact that she’s opened her heart up to him, too.”