Travis Barker Is ‘Definitely In Love’ With Kourtney Kardashian: Why He’s ‘Completely Fallen For Her’

As Kourtney Kardashian just professed her love for BF Travis Barker, it turns out he’s already caught those same feelings.

The love that Kourtney Kardashian and longtime friend Travis Barker have had for each other has officially crossed over into the romantic kind. The 41-year-old proclaimed her feelings to the Blink 182 drummer in a handwritten note reading “I love you,” that he shared on his Instagram stories. The feeling is completely mutual, as “Travis is definitely in love with Kourtney and he has been for a while,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“It’s hard to put a specific date on it though because the love grew over time, since they started out as friends and it went from a platonic love to a romantic love little by little,” the inside explains. “He’s completely fallen for her at this point and tries to spend as much time with Kourtney as he can.” The two have lived on the same block in Calabasas as neighbors for years, and their kids even had playdates growing up.

“Travis isn’t only attracted to her because obviously she’s hot, but she can be goofy, she’s incredibly smart, independent, knows what she wants out of life, and loves being adventurous,” our source explains about how the platonic feelings have turned into something more. “He sees her as the total package and he adores the fact that she’s opened her heart up to him, too. Travis may seem like he has a tough exterior, but he really does have a soft side and loves the sweet things Kourtney does like the romantic love notes. It makes his heart melt.”

Travis seemed to return the feelings that Kourtney shared in her Mar. 22 note about loving him in a sweet Mar. 23 tweet. The 45-year-old wrote, “I’ve never met a girl like you before.” While it’s a lyric from Scottish singer-songwriter Edwyn Collins catchy 1994 hit, it was pretty clear in the fan comments that everyone thought he was gushing over Kourtney.

“It was very easy to fall in love with each other because they have had a foundation of friendship that has lasted a lifetime in Hollywood. Other circumstances didn’t allow them to become a couple till now, and now that they are, they don’t need a honeymoon phase, they just need each other,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY.

“They both love the family people they are, they both love the career-oriented people they are and they both love each other because everything falls into place because things are so easy. They both understand what they are getting from each other,” the insider explains about the Poosh founder and the musician. Kourtney and Travis put on their first major PDA show on Mar. 17 after grabbing lunch at West Hollywood’s Crossroads Kitchen, and have held hands and been super affectionate in public photos ever since.

“They don’t have to deal with any BS at any time, they say things when they want and when they mean it. So being in love is now a part of their story and they want everyone to know,” the source continues, adding, “It is very natural for them to be at this point in their relationship, drama is a waste of time. They are dealing with sunshine in their life, why not share it with everyone.”