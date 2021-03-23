Kourtney Kardashian Professes Her Love For Travis Barker In Sweet Note To BF

See the precious love note Kourtney Kardashian wrote to Travis Barker.

It’s official: Kourtney Kardashian is in love! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 41, wrote her boyfriend, Travis Barker, the sweetest note on March 22. The Blink-182 drummer, 45, took to his Instagram Story and shared the precious slip of paper with a message from Kourt. “I love you,” the note simply read, with a little heart drawn by the words.

But this isn’t even the first little love note that Kourt has left her beau. Back in February, the Poosh mogul wrote another note for Travis, and the handwriting of the two notes is undoubtedly Kourt’s. “To lots of fun adventures, may we destroy each other completely. Love, Kourtney,” the note read. Clearly, there’s a lot of love between these two, and the longtime friends turned romantic partners have really been investing so much of themselves into this new level of their relationship.

“He just finally made a move and that’s how things went to the next level. He couldn’t hide it anymore,” a source close to the couple shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in early March. “She’s had a thing for him too, but wanted to respect everyone’s boundaries, like with their exes,” the source continued, referencing Kourt’s ex Scott Disick and Travis’ ex Shanna Moakler. Both Travis and Kourt also share children with their respective exes. Kourt and Scott share son Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 8, and son Reign, 6. Travis shares son Landon Asher Barker, 17, and daughter Alabama Luella Barker, 15, with Shanna.

“They all know each other and are aware of what’s going on between them. Plus, Kourtney and Travis hung out as friends for years, is it’s nothing new for the kids and they’re all fine with it,” the source went on to explain. Kourt and Travis were reportedly dating back in early January 2021, but it wasn’t until mid-February that they went official when Kourt shared a sweet photo of the couple’s hands intertwined.

“There’s a lot of passion and chemistry between them, but they’re just exploring taking things from a friendship to a romantic relationship right now. Travis is very sweet and romantic towards Kourtney, and so far, it’s been easy,” the source went on. “Things are definitely continuing to blossom.” We cannot wait to watch this couple’s love flourish!