Kourtney Kardashian’s Romantic History: Every Man She’s Loved & Lost, From Scott Disick To Justin Bieber To Today

Kourtney Kardashian’s personal life has been front and center since the debut episode of ‘KUWTK.’ Now, we’re looking back at her romantic history and the men she’s dated!

Kourtney Kardashian has been a major pop culture fixture for over a decade. Since making her debut on Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2007, the Poosh founder’s, 41, business ventures and personal life have been in the spotlight. Which means, her love life has been a point of interest for a number of her fans over the years.

Although there have been occasions when Kourt has been reticent to divulge details about her love life, her romances have been widely publicized. For over 10 years, fans have seen Kourtney fall in love, start a family, and play the field. Now, we’re taking a look back at some of her most high-profile relationships throughout her romantic history!

Scott Disick

It’s the relationship that has been Kourtney’s longest and most steadfast, even if it hasn’t always been romantic. Kourt began dating Scott Disick in 2006, just before the former couple’s romance played out during multiple seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Although there were a number of difficulties in their relationship, notably Scott’s substance abuse and cheating rumors, there were quite a few bright spots — especially three major milestones.

In December 2009, after three years together, the couple welcomed their first child, son Mason Disick, 10. Roughly two years later, the two welcomed daughter Penelope, 8, into the world and five years to the day after Mason was born, Kourtney gave birth to their third child, son Reign, 5. Though Kourtney and Scott never tied the not, they were just as committed to each other and their children when they were together.

Unfortunately, Kourtney and Scott ended the romantic part of their relationship in July 2015 after nine years together. The reason for the split was due to Scott’s partying and Kourtney ultimately making the decision for her and her kids wellbeing. But in the years since they ended their romance, Kourtney and Scott have proven that they are tackling co-parenting like pros, especially after Scott’s summer 2020 split from Sofia Richie after three years of dating. They’re often seen with their kiddos, with each participating equally in their youngsters’ lives. Although fans would love to see the two get back together, they are definitely happy with where their relationship status currently stands.

Justin Bieber

Following her split from Scott, surprising rumors swirled that Kourt was involved with Justin Bieber! Between late 2015 and early 2016, Justin and Kourt spent quite a lot of time together. Not only did the two celebrate Halloween together, but rumors hit an all-time high when Kourt attended Justin’s surprise concert in West Hollywood. The two remained incredibly coy about the whole situation, and never confirmed the romance.

At one point, Justin told ET that he was “being used.” But also said that the mother-of-three is “great.” For her part, Kourtney was asked by Ellen DeGenerous if she and the Biebs were an item, to which she replied, “we’re friends.” Justin went on to reunite with his lady love Hailey Baldwin and the two wed in September 2018, with a traditional, family-oriented ceremony in September 2019.

Younes Bendjima

Kourtney met model Younes Bendjima at Paris Fashion Week in October 2016. It wasn’t long after the two became acquainted with one another that they started dating! Kourt and Younes were an incredibly hot pair, and spent a lot of their time on luxury vacations and showing off their romance on the ‘Gram.

The former couple was together for roughly two years before going their separate ways in August 2018 after Younes was seen getting cozy with another woman in Mexico. However, the two seemingly got back together. They were seen a number of times out and about holding hands and enjoying nights out in Miami in late 2019! It seemed, though, that after the 2019 holidays, things fizzled out between the former lovers.

Luka Sabbat

Following her 2018 break with Younes, Kourtney had a fun fling with actor and model Luka Sabbat. The two were rumored to be an item back in September 2018, and were spotted out together a number of times, fueling romance speculation. Although the two never confirmed their relationship, they were seen together at his 21st birthday party, and during Halloween!

But this relationship just seemed to be a bit of fun for Kourt. By April 2019, Luka was spotted with actress Chloë Sevigny. He was also seen in spring 2019 with Kourtney’s younger sister Kendall Jenner, though the two models just seemed to be having some fun as friends.