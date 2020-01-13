Kourtney Kardashian, 40: What’s Holding Her Back From Going ‘Official’ With Younes Bendjima, 26

Kourtney Kardashian’s loving her time with Younes Bendjima, but she’s not calling him her boyfriend just yet! A source tells HL exclusively why, and why her sisters are supporting her decision.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, is having a blast with on-again flame Younes Bendjima, but she’s just not ready yet to settle down with the 26-year-old model. There’s something holding her back from making things official, a source close to the Poosh founder tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY: “his age and his maturity level.” With a nearly 15-year age gap between them, “it’s a big reason it didn’t work out before,” the source divulged. “[Kourtney] knows that problem is still there. She just doesn’t know if being with someone so young is right for her.” That doesn’t mean she’s going to stop seeing Younes, though, the source added!

“Right now, Kourtney doesn’t have any other men she’s seeing or speaking to,” they said. “She’s good with seeing Younes because he’s fun and they have amazing chemistry together.” And that’s definitely not an understatement. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her guy have been attached at the hip since being spotted together in September 2019, one year after they broke up. Younes went to Disneyland with Kourtney and her kids in December, and he even bought her youngest son, Reign Disick, Prada sneakers for his 5th birthday. They haven’t been shy about PDA, either. Younes took cute photos with Kourtney at her family’s annual Christmas Eve party, placing his hands on her waist and touching her stomach.

Not wanting to get serious really isn’t just about Younes. Kourtney isn’t actually looking for a serious boyfriend at all right now — though “she’s also not not looking,” our insider added. “Deep down, she knows there’s not a future there [with Younes], but she doesn’t have anyone else in her life [romantically] right now.” Kourtney’s family is all for that, as they don’t see a relationship with Younes working out, either. “Her sisters would like to see her with someone older, more mature, and wise like Kourtney, who is an old soul,” according to the insider.

Someone else okay with not being official? Younes. While the model’s “crazy” about Kourtney, “if she doesn’t want to make things official, he will play that game,” a separate source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “If she wants to be official, he’s all for it. He isn’t going to allow her indecision to affect his feelings for her. He wants Kourtney, and that’s it.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Kourtney’s rep for comment on this story, but did not hear back as of press time.