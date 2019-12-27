Kourtney Kardashian Confirms Younes Bendjima Romance Is Back On With Sexy Christmas Eve Pic

The cat is finally out of the bag! Kourtney Kardashian posted a PDA-filled snap with Younes Bendjima after rumors swirled that they’ve become an item all over again.

Oh how sweet it is to be Instagram official again! Kourtney Kardashian, 40, shared a plethora of photos from the annual KarJenner Christmas Eve party on December 27 that included one of her snuggling up next to on again, off again beau Younes Bendjima, 26. The sexy model held her waist as they posed for the camera amid a romantic backdrop that included a very big Christmas tree (SEE PICS HERE). She cleverly hid the photo towards the back of the set but fans of hers took notice of what was going on the instant they clicked on the scintillating snap. “Yessss Younes is back,” one fan wrote while another chimed in with a literal fact of, “Younesssss in da houseeee.”

Their rekindled romance isn’t toooo much of a stretch given the amount of clues both have been dropping over the past couple of weeks. For instance: Younes was nice enough to gift Kourtney’s youngest son Reign with a pair of $600 Prada Sneakers for his 5th birthday. The former model recently took to his Instagram story to share a photo of the moment where Reign was smiling from ear to ear after receiving the lavish present.

Oh right… Younes joined Kourtney for an exciting trip to Disneyland as well! They were spotted at The happiest place on earth on what looked to be a classic date although he did his best to remain incognito by wearing a bucket hat to cover his face even though onlookers immediately recognized him.

They have reportedly been dating for months now and have been seen out and about at other places outside of Disnleyland like their wild night in Miami on December 5 during Art Basel.

Their breakup to makeup situation is similar to another KarJenner former relationship: Tristan Thompson, 28, and Khloe Kardashian, 35. The NBA player is going “all in” to win her back almost a year after they split for good after his alleged affair with Jordyn Woods, 22, was exposed.