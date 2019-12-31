Kourtney Kardashian, 40, & Younes Bendjima, 26: Why He’s ‘Happy To Be Back In Her Life’

Younes Bendjima has finally caught back up with Kourtney Kardashian. The two lovebirds have reunited after a year apart, and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that Younes is ready to ‘prove himself’ with this second chance.

2019 is going out on a high note for Younes Bendjima. The 26-year-old model, who split from Kourtney Kardashian, 40, in August 2018, rekindled his romance with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star at the start of December. The two were first seen together in Miami before going to Disneyland two weeks later. Kourt confirmed that their romance was back on with a sexy Christmas Eve pic, which must have left Younes feeling thrilled because a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he’s “crazy” for her. “Younes is only seeing Kourtney, she’s the only woman he wants, and he’s very happy to be back in her life.”

“He’s letting her call the shots and isn’t pressuring her for anything, but he would love for things between them to get serious again,” the source tells HollywoodLife. “He’s crazy about her. He never wanted the relationship to end in the first place, and he’s been trying ever since to get her to give him another chance.” Younes, according to a second source, has made his feelings for Kourtney known. “Not necessarily with words but with actions because he knows she’s very smart and won’t let anyone sweet-talk her.”

“Younes knows that Kourtney needs a real man who is there to support her when she needs it,” the second insider adds, “to understand she has a full plate between her incredibly busy career and being a very busy mom. He absolutely adores her and isn’t rushing her into anything. He just loves spending time with her and is open to seeing where things go at her speed.”

“Younes is all about Kourtney,” a third insider tells HollywoodLife exclusively. “He hopes to be with her for a very long time, and if she doesn’t want to make things official, he will play that game. If she wants to be official, he is all for it. He isn’t going to allow her indecision to affect his feelings for her. He wants Kourtney, and that is it. He is looking to prove to her that he is her last relationship stop.”

That’s a bit hardcore, but it seems that Younes is all-in with this relationship. Kourt, however, is not so committed — yet. While she confirmed that their romance is back on, Kourt is “not ready to make it official” yet, a source close to the KUWTK star told HollywoodLife. She appreciates all the effort he’s putting into this second chance in love, but the source says she’s waiting to see “if he has it in him to take it to the next level.” At this stage in her life, Kourt needs something to be more than “the hot boyfriend.” Right now, she’s okay with keeping it casual.