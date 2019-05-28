See Pics
Hollywood Life

Kendall Jenner Cruises Around Cannes With Luka Sabbat — See Pics

Kendall Jenner, Luka Sabbat
SplashNews.com
Kendall JenneramfAR's 26th Cinema Against AIDS Gala, Arrivals, 72nd Cannes Film Festival, France - 23 May 2019The star-studded event will include a black-tie dinner, a celebrity-filled live auction, a runway show of exclusive looks curated by Carine Roitfeld, and special performances by Mariah Carey, Dua Lipa, Tom Jones, and The Struts. amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, is one of the world's leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $550 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,300 grants to research teams worldwide Wearing Giambattista Valli x H&M
Kendall Jenner 'Girls of the Sun' premiere, 71st Cannes Film Festival, France - 12 May 2018
Kendall Jenner and former flame of sister Kourtney, Luka Sabbat seen getting close on board of a yacht on May 25th 2019 in Cannes, France. Pictured: Kendall Jenner,Luka Sabbat Ref: SPL5093461 250519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: IMP Features / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, China Rights, Egypt Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, Japan Rights, Jordan Rights, South Korea Rights, Lebanon Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Russia Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, South Africa Rights, Singapore Rights, Turkey Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Kendall Jenner and former flame of sister Kourtney, Luka Sabbat seen getting close on board of a yacht on May 25th 2019 in Cannes, France. Pictured: Kendall Jenner,Luka Sabbat Ref: SPL5093461 250519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: IMP Features / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, China Rights, Egypt Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, Japan Rights, Jordan Rights, South Korea Rights, Lebanon Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Russia Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, South Africa Rights, Singapore Rights, Turkey Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Senior Editor

Kendall Jenner’s living her best life in Cannes and we’ve got the pictures to prove it. The model was photographed hanging out with actor Luka Sabbat on a yacht off the French coast.

Kendall Jenner, 23, enjoyed a very glamorous Memorial Day weekend in Cannes that included hanging out on a yacht with Grown-ish star Luka Sabbat. The 21-year-old actor and the model were snapped on May 25, chatting and enjoying the French sunshine. Kendall looked chic in a polka dot, crop top with high-waisted cream pants. She also donned a scarf on her head and shades. Meanwhile, Luka was a little more casual in pants and a T-shirt.

The photos are significant because last year Luka was linked to Kendall’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian, 40. Although neither the reality TV star nor the actor confirmed any romantic relationship it didn’t stop the rumor mill from working overtime, especially as he was frequently photographed hanging out with the mom-of-three. These latest pics of Luka and Kendall come amid reports that she’s split from 22-year-old NBA star Ben Simmons – her on and off boyfriend of a year.

Sailing off of the French coast isn’t the only thing that Luka and Kendall have enjoyed in recent days. They both attended the amfAR gala in Cannes on May 23. The glitzy event boasted a star-studded guestlist, which included Eva Longoria, Pamela Anderson, Tommy Hilfiger and Mariah Carey. By May 27, however, Luka was in London, in the U.K. and clearly ready to head back to California. He posted an Instagram photo of himself smoking a cigar in the street, adding the caption, “Take me home already.”

Kendall Jenner, Luka Sabbat
Kendall Jenner and friend Luka Sabbat soak up the sun on a yacht in Cannes on May 25. (SplashNews.com)
Kendall Jenner, Luka Sabbat
Kendall and Luka chat while on a yacht in Cannes, France. (SplashNews.com)

In contrast, Kendall seemed to be fully enjoying her spring European getaway. She shared multiple bikini shots of herself with her Instagram followers. One of those followers couldn’t resist adding a comment. After Kendall captioned a May 23 photo of herself sunbathing, “Cranberry legs,” Luka added his two cents, writing, “Peanut butter legs.” Fellow model and friend Ireland Baldwin simply wrote, “You look beautiful.”