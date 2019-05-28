Kendall Jenner Cruises Around Cannes With Luka Sabbat — See Pics

Kendall Jenner’s living her best life in Cannes and we’ve got the pictures to prove it. The model was photographed hanging out with actor Luka Sabbat on a yacht off the French coast.

Kendall Jenner, 23, enjoyed a very glamorous Memorial Day weekend in Cannes that included hanging out on a yacht with Grown-ish star Luka Sabbat. The 21-year-old actor and the model were snapped on May 25, chatting and enjoying the French sunshine. Kendall looked chic in a polka dot, crop top with high-waisted cream pants. She also donned a scarf on her head and shades. Meanwhile, Luka was a little more casual in pants and a T-shirt.

The photos are significant because last year Luka was linked to Kendall’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian, 40. Although neither the reality TV star nor the actor confirmed any romantic relationship it didn’t stop the rumor mill from working overtime, especially as he was frequently photographed hanging out with the mom-of-three. These latest pics of Luka and Kendall come amid reports that she’s split from 22-year-old NBA star Ben Simmons – her on and off boyfriend of a year.

Sailing off of the French coast isn’t the only thing that Luka and Kendall have enjoyed in recent days. They both attended the amfAR gala in Cannes on May 23. The glitzy event boasted a star-studded guestlist, which included Eva Longoria, Pamela Anderson, Tommy Hilfiger and Mariah Carey. By May 27, however, Luka was in London, in the U.K. and clearly ready to head back to California. He posted an Instagram photo of himself smoking a cigar in the street, adding the caption, “Take me home already.”

In contrast, Kendall seemed to be fully enjoying her spring European getaway. She shared multiple bikini shots of herself with her Instagram followers. One of those followers couldn’t resist adding a comment. After Kendall captioned a May 23 photo of herself sunbathing, “Cranberry legs,” Luka added his two cents, writing, “Peanut butter legs.” Fellow model and friend Ireland Baldwin simply wrote, “You look beautiful.”