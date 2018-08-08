Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Broke Up After He Cheated A Month Ago, Shocking Report Claims

It’s all starting to make sense! A new report claims Kourtney Kardashian caught Younes Bendjima cheating and that’s what lead to the end of their relationship… a month ago!

Whoa! A new report says that Younes Bendjima cheated on Kourtney Kardashian and that is why the two broke up! “Kourtney and Younes broke up the second week of July, shortly after their trip to Italy,” sources tell TMZ. Just days after their return from the romantic Italian trip, “Younes jetted off on another vacation without her and she says that’s where he cheated on her, so she dumped him.” The outlet claims this was a month ago when Kourt sent the 25-year-old model packing, and she hasn’t looked back since! News broke yesterday that the two ended things after two years of dating, when fans noticed Kourt and Younes no longer followed each other on Instagram. Then, pictures surfaced showing Younes in Mexico, getting handsy with Jordan Ozuna, an ex of both Justin Bieber and Tyga.

Younes took to Instagram to blast the photos, writing, “They really want me to be the bad guy. F*ck your Hollywood bullsh*t (can’t have fun with your friends no more).” But, the Kardashian sisters were having none of it. After the photos were released, Kourtney’s sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, immediately came to her defense and cut into Younes and his obviously disloyal ways. “Alexa play ‘heard it all before’ by Sunshine Anderson,” Khloe commented on The Shade Room’s Instagram of Younes’s story.

Younes, again, fired back at the reports claiming he was fooling around with Jordan, writing on his Instagram story: “Once again you guys failed. I’m not attached to this ‘life’ so you can’t touch me. I know who I am where I’m from and where I’m going and that bothers you. Only one opinion matter. The one of my Lord. Have a wonderful day.” Kim then chimed in, slamming Younes by commenting, “Nice pics from your ‘boys trip.'” KKW added the ‘Pinocchio’ emoji for full effect. Oooo, the tea is hot today!