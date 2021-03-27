See Pics

Travis Barker Wraps His Arm Around Kourtney Kardashian After Romantic Lunch Date — New PDA Pic

Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker have a quiet lunch by themselves to slowly bring in the weekend. The happy couple that appear to be going strong snuggled up on their walk back to their Range Rover. Travis showed what a true gentleman he is by opening the driver side door for Kourtney. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 26 MARCH 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker grab dinner at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. Kourtney also brought her son Mason along to dinner. 25 Mar 2021 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA742322_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker grab dinner at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. Kourtney also brought her son Mason along to dinner. 25 Mar 2021 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA742322_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got cozy while walking outside as they headed back to their car in Los Angeles.

Travis Barker, 45, didn’t hesitate to show affection for his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, 41, during a lunch outing on Mar. 26! The Blink 182 drummer had his arm around the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star as they walked back to their car after enjoying food together in Los Angeles, CA. They both wore black face masks and sunglasses and appeared as relaxed as could be in stylish attire.

Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian getting cozy after a lunch date. (BACKGRID)

The musician wore a red graphic T-shirt that had the words “Don’t Trust Anyone” printed on it in black letters along with black pants and black sneakers while the brunette beauty wore a black v-neck top over a tan long-sleeved top, black pants, and black boots. Travis literally topped his look off with a black baseball cap, which he wore backwards, and Kourtney had her long locks down as she carried a black purse.

The lovebirds’ latest outing comes just a few days after they made headlines for a sweet note Kourtney wrote to her beau. The doting boyfriend took to his Instagram story to share a pic of the note, which read, “i love you” along with a black heart. It was a sweet gesture and just one of many she’s written to him since they went public with their relationship in Feb.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker during a previous outing. (BACKGRID)

Another note that Kourtney wrote last month read, “To lots of fun adventures. May we destroy each other completely. Love, Kourtney.” Travis again shared it on his social media page, proving he wants to show off the cheeky gal’s love for him, which is not too much of a surprise since a source told us that he’s “in love” with her.

“Travis is definitely in love with Kourtney and he has been for a while,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife last week. “It’s hard to put a specific date on it though because the love grew over time, since they started out as friends and it went from a platonic love to a romantic love little by little. He’s completely fallen for her at this point and tries to spend as much time with Kourtney as he can.”