Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Future Plans Revealed: ‘Marriage & Babies Are On Their Minds’

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker would like to get married and have kids ‘within the next two years,’ a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.

Things aren’t slowing down between lovebirds Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 45, anytime soon. Since their romance began in early 2021, Kourt and Travis have become one of Hollywood’s most affectionate couples, and according to a source close to the pair, they’re already looking to take their relationship to the next level. “Marriage and babies are on their minds, and they would like nothing better than it to happen within the next two years,” the source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “It is a big goal for them both to have this happen. They are so ridiculously in love,” the insider added.

A second source close to the couple told HL that while they’ve “talked about a future with kids,” Kourtney, who shares three kids with ex Scott Disick, and Travis, who has a son and daughter from his past marriage to Shanna Moakler, “aren’t actively trying” to have children together. “But if she [Kourtney] gets pregnant this year, they’d both be very happy about it,” the insider added. “This Christmas and New Year is going to be a big deal for them and the entire family. Travis wants to gain the trust of Kourt’s kids and vice versa because he’d like to be engaged and married to her sooner than later.”

The source also said it’s “important” to Travis to marry Kourtney, “but he wants to make sure that the entire family accepts and signs off on it.” The insider also told HL, “It is going as quickly as it can all go because they are enjoying their time together and enjoying talking about the future. It is on their minds constantly.” We reached out to Kourtney and Travis’ reps for comment, but we haven’t heard back.

Kourtney and Travis surely haven’t made it a secret about how in love they are. Recently, the Blink-182 rocker performed at the MTV Video Music Awards, and Kourtney was there to lovingly support her beau. In fact, Kourt and pal Megan Fox introduced Travis and Megan’s boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly before their joint performance, and Megan hilariously referred to the two musicians as she and Kourtney’s “future baby daddies.” Guess Kourtney and Travis really do have babies on their minds!