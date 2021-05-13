Kourtney Kardashian’s Ready To ‘Say Yes’ If Travis Barker Proposes: She Wants An ‘Epic’ Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are Hollywood’s hottest couple so it’s no surprise the ‘KUWTK’ star is ready to say ‘I do.’

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, is ready to “say yes” once boyfriend Travis Barker, 45, decides to pop the question! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Blink 182 drummer are seemingly head over heels for each other and have flooded their social media with PDA pics and clips. So it’s no surprise that the brunette beauty would say “I do” to her hunky musician beau.

“Since Kourtney’s life is out in the open anyways, it is an amazing feeling for her to share a love with someone that gives it right back,” a source to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She is in it beyond with Travis and she is all in. Once he decides to propose she is absolutely looking to say yes and looking forward to an epic and incredible one of a kind wedding. That is where her head space with Travis is right now. She is loving every minute of it.”

Kourtney and her ex Scott Disick forged a friendship after ending their nine-year relationship in 2015. They share three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Travis was married to Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. The exes share daughter Alabama and son Landon. Travis was also married to Melissa Kennedy for nine months before filing for divorce in 2002.

On May 12, the Poosh mogul left a permanent “love” note on Travis, who’s known for his love of tattoos. The reality star took to her Instagram account and shared a series of snapshots and videos, showing off the ink she tattooed in her beau’s right arm. In Kourtney’s very own handwriting, she marked the words “I love you.” Travis replied in the comments section and sweetly responded: “Woman of many talents.”